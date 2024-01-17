Management Consultant for Cloud, Data, and AI Strategies
2024-01-17
About Redeploy Vision
We are the newest addition to the Redeploy family focusing on helping clients getting value from their investments in a data platform or setting the strategy for realizing analytical use cases. We focus on Data Strategy, Data Management, Data & AI Solutions. We are today a small team with an aggressive growth agenda backed up by experts in Cloud Infrastructure, Data Platforms and Data & AI Consulting.
We are now looking for a Managment Consultant to join our growing team. You will work in a fast-paced environment where you will collaborate with the most brilliant minds in the field and contribute to our clients Cloud, Data and AI journey with your expertise in the field.
About the role
As a Management Consultant, you will be working closely with our clients to understand their aspirations, needs, challenges and guide them through transformative solutions. In this role you will get exposure to a variety of industries and engage in a diverse range of projects, where your focus will be on analyzing complex issues as well as developing and implementing innovative and practical strategies in Cloud Computing, Data Management and AI.
To us it is important that we are up to date with the latest developments in technology to ensure that our strategies are innovative and forward-thinking. To ensure that we are on the top of our game, we also engage in continues learning and development opportunities to remain at the forefront of the industry.
Who are you?
To be successful in the role, we believe that you are a front-leaning visionary - you're not just keeping up with the times but are ahead of them, and your foresight into emerging tech trends, especially in cloud technology and data sets you apart. You're a problem solver who thrives on challenges and helping clients to create business value. Apart from that you have the unique talent of translating complex concepts into compelling narratives, helping our clients getting value from their cloud, data and AI investments.
As you will be client facing in this role, you also come with outstanding social skills and effortlessly connect, communicate and build lasting relationships with clients and team members alike. Your interpersonal abilities do not only make you work effectively with diverse teams and clients, but also foster a collaborative and inclusive environment. You're hungry for knowledge and absorb information quickly with an enthusiasm to adapting and applying your new skills.
To be considered for the role, we see that you have
Commercial experience working as a technical or management consultant
Strong interest in data, cloud and AI and ability to deep dive into business solutions and the underlying related technologies
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and presentation skills
And if you come with below experiences, we see it as a great advantage
Experience working as a data analyst, data engineer or data scientist
Experience working with LLM, NLP, Generative AI, AI strategies
Experience working with data management and data led transformation
Experience with cloud-based technology (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
How to Apply
If you are a visionary, eager to shape the future of cloud technology and data and AI strategies, then don't hesitate to send in your application by hitting the apply button.
