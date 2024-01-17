Cloud Architect - Data & AI
About Reinsight
At Reinsight, we specialize in building modern cloud data platforms to serve clients across the Nordics to enable enterprise-scale analytical capabilities. Our core focus lies in delivering cutting-edge solutions, including consulting expertise, managed services, and SaaS Data & AI platforms. We take pride in our strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Microsoft & Databricks, positioning ourselves at the forefront of technological innovation.
Reinsight has successfully delivered large-scale and innovative data platforms to Electrolux, Coop, Folksam, PostNord, and Handelsbanken to name a few. Our dedicated team is passionate about enabling enterprise-scale analytical capabilities, empowering our clients to gain profound insights and make informed, impactful decisions.
The demand for cloud based analytical platforms is constantly growing and we are now looking for a Cloud Architect specializing in Data & AI to join our growing team in Stockholm. You will work in a fast-paced environment where you will collaborate with some of the most brilliant minds in the field and contribute to the evolution of our platforms with your expertise in Data, AI and Cloud Architecture.
About the Role
As a Data & AI Cloud Architect, you will work as part of our Architect team helping our clients innovate and improve their business by designing and implementing scalable, reliable, and secure cloud-based solutions for data and artificial intelligence applications.
In this role you will be tasked to craft robust and scalable cloud infrastructure solutions, which involves selecting and implementing appropriate cloud services and platforms to effectively support the storage, processing and analysis of large datasets. The role ranges from developing and implementing data architecture strategies to ensure management of structured and unstructured data, to creating solutions for ML model training, evaluation, and inference to ensure that AI applications deliver meaningful insights.
You'll be the trusted expert and advisor for our clients and teammates, guiding them through challenges, supporting pre-sale activities and technical delivery. You can expect to work on exciting and different types of projects that will expand your knowledge and understanding across various companies and industries.
To be considered for the role, we see that you come with the following experiences and skills:
Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, or a related field (mathematics, physics, engineering)
5+ years proven experience as a Cloud Architect, encompassing both the design of the architecture from the ground up and implementation with a focus on complex Data Analytics and AI solutions
Experience within Software Development and/or Data Analytics
Experience with Lakehouse architecture
Experience with Apache Spark (Databricks, MS Fabric)
Strong understanding of ML and AI concepts and frameworks
Good knowledge of containerization and orchestrations tools (Kubernetes, OpenShift)
Programming skills in languages such as Python, or Scala
Knowledge of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Bicep or Terraform on Azure
Familiarity with data governance, security and compliance in cloud environments
Working proficiency in English is required for this role, a plus if you also know Swedish
And if you come with below experiences, we see it as a great advantage:
Certification in Databricks Partner Champion, Professional Data Engineer, Azure DevOps Expert, or Azure Solutions Architect Expert
Who are you?
A person with passion to innovate and design new products and help customers to find best possible solutions to their needs
A great communicator who can present, visualize and translate complex technical and business scenarios to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Passionate about solving challenging problems in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment
A positive person by nature who have a passion for what you do, putting teamwork and collaboration above all else
A natural leader who demonstrates an aptitude for leadership, with the ability to guide and inspire team members towards shared goals and clients towards innovation
Confident in yourself and your own abilities, but also open to learning new things and embracing new challenges
How to Apply
If you're ready to launch your career and make a meaningful impact on organizations through your passion for Data, AI and Cloud Architecture, then don't hesitate to send in your application by hitting the apply button.
