Production Process Development Engineer within conversion to Epishine
Epishine AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-03-02
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epishine AB i Linköping
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced expert in production process development, ready to shape the next generation of manufacturing for breakthrough energy technology? As we scale toward high-volume production, we are looking for a visionary Production Process Development Engineer within conversion to support the evolution of our roll-to-roll manufacturing process. This is your opportunity to combine strategic thinking with hands-on innovation in a fast-growing, purpose-driven scale-up.
About Epishine Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation. Our company is now growing and we are looking for more driven talents who want to grow and develop together with us! Go to www.epishine.com
to read more about Epishine and our vision.
The mission
In this role, you will be the driving force behind process innovation and stabilization as we transition from development to high-volume production. Some of your responsibilities include:
Leading the conversion of R&D developments into production-ready processes, ensuring new materials, device designs, and process steps are translated into stable roll-to-roll operations with defined process windows and control strategies.
Industrializing concepts and pilot processes, moving from lab and pilot scale to full production through structured scale-up, risk mitigation, qualification, and ramp-up activities.
Acting as the technical bridge between R&D, production, and equipment suppliers, aligning experimental intent with industrial constraints such as uptime, yield, throughput, and maintainability.
Defining and implementing manufacturing-ready process architectures, including material flow, process sequencing, control philosophy, and acceptance criteria.
Owning the introduction and conversion of new equipment into production, from technical specification and procurement through FAT/SAT, commissioning, process qualification, and handover to operations.
Safeguarding yield and performance during and after conversion, identifying critical-to-quality parameters, implementing monitoring strategies, and ensuring early detection of drift or instability.
Driving structured change management, owning process changes end-to-end-from planning and execution to follow-up, documentation, training, and continuous improvement.
This is a role where strategic vision meets practical execution, where you will influence long-term production strategy while staying close to the technology that makes it possible.
You will be working from our headquarters in Linköping, where we have our offices, lab and production facilities. You will report to our CTO.
Who are we looking for?
You are a highly experienced professional with a strong technical foundation and a proven track record of delivering impactful process improvements. Specifically, you bring:
A Master's degree in Materials Science, Physics, Mechanical Engineering, or similar
10+ years of experience in production process development and industrialization, with a clear track record of converting development projects into stable, high-volume manufacturing
Demonstrated success in technology transfer, including scaling processes, qualifying equipment, defining process windows, and establishing production control
Project leadership skills, capable of driving complex, long-term conversion initiatives across R&D, operations, quality, and external suppliers
Solid understanding of roll-to-roll plastic processing, either through hands-on experience or deep theoretical knowledge of web handling, coating, drying, lamination, and converting processes
Preferably, experience with roll-to-roll processing of functional materials and/or printed electronics, including the challenges of multilayer structures, functional coatings, and sensitive materials
Comfort operating in a developing market and evolving organization, where priorities shift and conversion paths must be adapted as technology matures.
As a person, you build strong relationships through clear communication and collaboration, while confidently taking ownership of your work and driving processes forward. Complex challenges energize you - you analyze problems, break them down, and find smart solutions. Your structured approach keeps projects on track, and your curiosity helps you see opportunities from new angles. Above all, your genuine engagement and openness create trust and a positive atmosphere with those around you.
Given that Epishine consists of teams with people from all over the world, it is also important that you can communicate fluently and comfortably in English.
Do you feel like you do not tick all of the above boxes? Apply anyway, and we will assess if you fit into our team, either now or in the future!
Application procedure
Does this role sound exciting? Then apply today! Starting date is flexible, but we aim for some time in early spring.
Good to know
• We use psychometric tests, such as personality and logic assessments, as part of our recruitment process to ensure fairness and objectivity.
• As the role involves some work with thermoplastics, we require candidates to conduct a digital course as well as regular medical check-ups through our occupational health care provider.
If you have any queries about this recruitment, please contact our recruiter Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@epishine.se
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6947872-1867443". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epishine AB
(org.nr 559070-0422), https://careers.epishine.com
Attorpsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
582 73 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Epishine Jobbnummer
9770184