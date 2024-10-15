Production Manager to Lexenergy
2024-10-15
Do you want to be part of revolutionizing electrification? Are you passionate about driving innovation and developing sustainable solutions? Then you're the one we're looking for!
LexEnergy is a rapidly growing startup that is setting new standards within the charging infrastructure sector. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, LexEnergy provides sustainable energy solutions that align with the increasing demand for green energy and mobility. Through its patented solution, LexHub, the company enables fast charging in urban environments in collaboration with charging operators, grocery retailers, and real estate companies. With LexEnergy's technology, reliable charging is delivered without straining the existing infrastructure.
Learn more about LexEnergy on their website: http://www.lexenergy.se/
LexEnergy is expanding and is now looking for a Production Manager who is passionate about driving innovation and developing sustainable solutions! As a Production Manager, you will be responsible for leading, planning, and organizing all stages of LexEnergy's production. This includes planning, preparation, and practical production execution. You will also be involved in building up the department, maintaining ongoing contact with suppliers, and developing and maintaining the budget for the production department.
Furthermore, you will:
• Establish policies and standards to ensure the manufacturing of a product
• Ensure that the production department complies with applicable rules and regulations
• Identify efficiencies and improvements in production processes and manufacturing technology
• Create and maintain reports on production results and efficiency and present these to management
• Be responsible for recruitment, training, and workload distribution in the production department
• Collaborate with other departments such as engineering, sales, and customer service to ensure that the company's goals and strategies are met
This is a direct recruitment, which means that StudentConsulting handles the recruitment process, and you will be employed by LexEnergy. The position is full-time and is planned to start as soon as possible or by agreement.
We are looking for someone who:
• Has experience from a similar role
• Has experience in developing/building up a department
• Writes and speaks fluently in English and can manage Swedish
• Holds a valid driver's license (B)
• Has good knowledge in the Microsoft Office package
• Has a work permit in Sweden
It is advantageous if you:
• Have a background in electronics and high voltage
We place great emphasis on your personal qualities! We are looking for someone who thrives in a dynamic and rapidly growing environment. You are good at taking on tasks and driving them forward, and you have the ability to structure work efficiently. Furthermore, you are meticulous, able to prioritize, and passionate about delivering work of the highest quality.
Does the above description resonate with you? Apply today; selection and interviews are ongoing. The position may be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to hearing from you!
