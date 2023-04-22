Production Engineer
2023-04-22
SweGaN manufactures high quality, custom-made semiconductor materials and epitaxial wafers based on a unique epitaxial growth technology tailored for manufacturers of leading devices for satellite and mobile network communication, as well as for defense applications.
Our vision is cultivating positive environmental impact and reducing energy consumption through high performance and power efficient GaN-on-SiC materials.
With our headquarters in the technology hub of Linköping, Sweden, SweGaN maintains close collaboration with renowned research groups at Linköping University and Chalmers University of Technology.
20 employees
For more information, visit us at www.swegan.se
and LinkedIn.
Tasks and responsibilities:
Execute the routine production work independently
Set and modify production processes, review material analysis data, and perform the process adjustments needed in accordance with standard operating procedures
Ensure the product is of high quality and meets the customer specifications
Maintain all the documentation related to the production activites and the quality control
Troubleshoot process-related and hardware-related issues in the production with the maintenance and engineering personnel and to facilitate efficient repair.
Requirements:
Bachelor or Master's degree in Science or Technology.
English professional working proficiency.
Strong commitment and sense of responsibility to excellence, attention to detail, and meticulous hand handling.
Ability to develop effective working relationships with staff, peers, and industry colleagues/ contacts in a team environment.
Able to work in shifts and with various cultures/backgrounds.
Strong multi-tasking and prioritization skills with the ability to adapt to change.
Please send your application to lina.boozon.ekberg@swegan.se
Please send your application to lina.boozon.ekberg@swegan.se. Reference the job title in the subject line and ensure that the contact name and e-mail address are provided.
