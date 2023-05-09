Production Development Engineer to Sysmex Astrego AB
2023-05-09
DEAR POTENTIAL NEW SYSMEX ASTREGO COLLEAGUE,
Sysmex Astrego AB's production team is scaling up and is looking for additional bright minds with production experience and mechanical engineering skills.
Sysmex Astrego AB is a fast-growing and innovative company in medical diagnostics, with a vision to develop diagnostic products to contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance. The company's first product is aimed at primary care for the diagnosis of urinary tract infection with suggestions for appropriate antibiotics.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
Located at Sysmex Astrego's facilities, in a scenic environment on Sweden's Agricultural University campus in Ultuna, south of Uppsala, you will work together with 39 other Sysmex Astrego colleagues, who are focused on research, development and production of the company's products.
Reporting to the Production Director, you will hold a varied strategic role in a multidisciplinary environment, where you will support production in different scale-up projects. You will also be collaborating together with external suppliers in the procurement of new equipments.
With your broad technical knowledge and experience in semi-automated and automated assembly, you enjoy working in projects together with others and you are familiar in driving projects, ensuring progression.
AREAS OF EXPERIENCES THAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Degree in mechanical engineering or relevant discipline.
Engineering experience.
Experience from scale-up production projects in a regulated environment.
Experience in semi-automation and automated process equipments.
Writing technical documentations for complex systems.
Familiar with design for Manufacturing / Assembly (DFMA).
Complete life cycle - from concept to mass production.
Experience with specification, purchasing and validation routines in a for new equipment in a regulated industry.
Fluent in English.
Good to have:
Experience from life science industry (cGMP & ISO 13485 regulated med-tech industry).
ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL NEW EMPLOYER
The company was founded as Astrego Diagnostics AB in March 2017, based on 10 years of basic research at Uppsala University, and with a vision to develop diagnostic products to contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance. The company's name comes from Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing - AST, and rego which is Latin for guiding. In May 2022, the company was acquired by Sysmex Corporation, with the intention of commercializing products on the global market. Sysmex Corporation is a globally operating diagnostics company, with headquarters in Kobe, Japan and with over 9,200 employees.
Read more about Sysmex Astrego AB here: https://astrego.se/
YOUR APPLICATION
This recruitment is handled by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering. We treat all candidates equally. If you are interested in applying, please do so through our application system, using this link. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone. Interviews are taking place continuously so don't wait with your application.
