Product Test Engineer at Air Traffic Management Tower Systems
2024-04-05
Your role
Saab Air Traffic Management is expanding and looking for a Product Test Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg. The right candidate will work with exciting and challenging tasks collaborating with experienced colleagues in a dynamic environment that fosters career development and personal growth.
Air Traffic Management Tower Systems (ATM TS) develops world-class air traffic control products. These systems streamline air traffic control for airports ranging in size from small private airports to global hubs. Saab ATM continues to be a world leader in air traffic control systems by continuously developing innovative products, such as the Integrated Air Traffic Control Suite (I-ATS), which digitally upgrades and consolidates air traffic control towers. Our solutions manage thousands of incoming and outgoing flights all over the world. As such, reliability and safety are of the highest priority. Read more about the I-ATS system here and here
As a Product Test Engineer, you are part of an international product development team located in both Apeldoorn in the Netherlands and in Gothenburg, Sweden. The team is responsible for the validation of the Integrated Air Traffic Control Suite (I-ATS). I-ATS is an advanced suite built up with more than 50 different software components distributed over various computers. The I-ATS test tool suite includes a variety of different tools used for integration and test purposes. This suite includes tools used to generate surveillance data, flight plan data, and environmental data.
As a Product Test Engineer, you will perform tests at system level to validate that the combination of all the components work according to the specification, both from a functional level and a performance level.
Your responsibilities:
*
Advise on requirements definition
*
Define, prepare and execute formal tests
*
Develop simulators for test environments
*
Advise projects in acceptance trajectories
*
First root-cause analysis of reported problems
*
Coordination of reported issues with developers
*
Perform free tests to verify robustness and completeness of all the functions
*
Expanding the automated tests to support the continuous integration process
Your profile
You hold at least a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or an equivalent field. In addition, you have a solid interest and previous work experience within system testing and software development.
To be successful in this role, you have the ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment. You have strong problem-solving skills paired with a creative mind-set in order to find new solutions. You are fluent in English, both written and verbal.
You have experience of:
*
Linux
*
System testing
*
Software development
*
Python/ Java script / Shell scripting
It is an advantage if you have experience of:
*
Test automation frameworks
*
Networks and system hardening
*
Air Traffic Management Systems
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
