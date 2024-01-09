Product Support Representative
2024-01-09
Want to be a part of our exciting, new growth journey?
We are now looking for a Product Support Representative to join Rillion's European support team in Stockholm, Sweden. In this role you will be a part of a team of Product Support Specialists combining a big technical interest with a commercial-facing role, supporting our product to customers, partners as well as internally. You will work closely with your team members in Copenhagen and Helsinki.
What you will do
First point of contact regarding tickets reported by customers and local partners handled through our ticket handling system
Solve support tickets regarding our product and to some degree 3rd party products
Manage and distribute tickets; create new and update existing tickets as well as assign tasks to other team members and team
Cover the support phone line on appointed weeks
Document and report the work according to company routines
Help improve procedures for managing customers problems
Support our continuous improvement through your own development and by providing feedback on our product and processes
What we look for
You are a detail oriented, thorough and service-minded person with great communication skills, as your responsibility will be to manage our incoming tickets and provide excellent support for our customers.
You are curious as a person and a natural problem solver who enjoys working independently as well as with your team. The team has a shared responsibility to support customers, partners and other parts of Rillion Prime with specialist knowledge.
Qualifications and Role Specific Skills Required:
2-3 years of working experience in customer service/ helpdesk or software support
Fluent in English and Swedish (written and verbal). Fluency in Finnish is a plus.
Basic understanding of financial systems
Solution oriented
Reliable and structured
Professional and positive can-do attitude
Good previous knowledge of our product is an advantage
What we offer
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path
Social events with your colleagues (breakfast, candy-time, afterwork etc.)
A collection of different benefits
Hybrid working model and the flexibility to work three days from the office and two days remote
Come and enjoy our office in central location in Stockholm. Pssst, we're about to move and we promise you will not be disappointed. Happy to announce that we have acquired a beautiful office space in the city center with an amazing view. Stay tuned!
The recruitment process
We review applications and invite for interviews continuously.
A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment.
Rillion is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that diversity is integral to our success, and do not discriminate based on race, colour, religion, age, or any other basis protected by law.
Come join us! We're looking forward to your application!
About Rillion
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our investors at Altor we will continue our journey and to complete our mission, we need more talented people.
