Product specialist (Investment Funds)
2023-08-20
Do you want to play a central role in our client 's exciting and transformational journey to become the most data-driven bank in the world? Our client is now seeking a proactive and curious individual for the role as Content Manager. This is a 6-month consulting assignment starting 1st April.
The Bank - We are an IT company with a banking license.
The banking sector is undergoing fundamental change with digitalization, new technology, and regulatory framework that is continuously transforming our business. As the financial landscape is changing, the bank in Arenastaden is shifting from a business-driven IT to an IT-driven business. The IT development is run in shorter sprints using agile ways of working, ensuring fast delivery and value in line with customer and business needs. Teamwork, collaboration, and leadership is a crucial parts of the way business is run at the bank, and we believe that is the key to high-performing teams. The bank in Arenastaden is a place for people who want to grow and develop. We provide scope for development, and we always want our consultants to feel valued, included, and engaged.
Project and role description:
we are looking for a consultant that can perform operational and administrative processes related to Investment Funds.
* Support in fund accounting process by coordinating of the NAV packs work with timing, comments, and necessary formal signoffs.
* Support the Transfer Agent process by coordinating of the Drawdown process, Distribution process, Dividend process, and the Calculations of fees.
* Ongoing review and analysis of the budgets of Funds. Coordination of payments of invoices.
* Fund cash management on a regular basis.
* Support by coordinating the preparations of various reports.
Technical and Personal Competences:
* University Degree.
* Ability to plan and prioritize.
* Structured, analytical, and accurate.
* Team player with very good communication skills
* Ability to work independently and pro-actively
* Experience in fund budgeting and accounting
* Good understanding of alternative assets and funds
Language requirement:
English
Sounds interesting?
