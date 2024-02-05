Product Specialist Chassis
2024-02-05
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Red tape and WBS elements are good for some, but we go to work every day making real change to real people. In addition to a highly rewarding job, we also offer you a global company with fantastic opportunities for you to develop and grow. Join us now -you won't regret it!
What we do
You feel that you made a difference every day you go home from work. You add hands-on value in truck drivers and truck owner's life. You play an active part in safeguarding that millions of truck deliveries safely reach their destinations. This is daily life at Technical Service.
This is us
We are looking for a Product Specialist to join our team within Technical Service (TS). We have the responsibility to deliver and coordinate technical support for Volvo HD ICE and BEV trucks towards market companies and importers and are the link between the market and design departments at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We contribute to the Product Development process with our field and aftermarket expertise.
What you will do
As Product Specialist Chassis, you will be responsible for resolving all kinds of hardware and software related problems that might occur in customer trucks. To quickly develop creative containment actions, temporarily resolving customer issues, is also one of your main deliveries. You work independently with a large personal responsibility, supported by your team when needed.
You will also act as the key person representing the market/end-customer in projects where quality issues are addressed. Technical Service is the link between design departments and the market.
The work is carried out both at the office in Gothenburg where you remotely work with analyzes and support systems, but occasionally visiting our customers all around the world to investigate and resolve problems is an important and rewarding part of the job.
Who are you?
Your high analytical ability and passion for problem solving, paired with creative and network building abilities, ensures that you succeed in this role.
* A minimum 5 years of experience within Volvo GTT or Volvo Trucks
* This is a specialist role; you have broad experience from Chassis function development, application or verification, Diagnostic Engineering or System Design at AMT or Chassis design department or similar. Brake systems
* API
* ECS
* Customer Adaptations
* Volvo used systems like: KOLA, Impact, VDA, SW Configurator, Tech tool, ProEng., CANalyzer and more...
* Driver license C/CE
* You have a technical university degree, or equivalent experience.
Since we are a truly global company, fluency in English is fundamental. As we also have a strong domestic market, fluency in Swedish is also a pre-requisite.
What's in it for you?
You will be part of a great team of social, innovative, and passionate colleagues with a warm sense of humor, focusing on the common goal of keeping our customer on the road. We learn new things every day and we discuss and share our findings with each other. We are reputed nice guys and gals.
As Product Specialist at Technical Service, you get a unique opportunity to rapidly complement your current expertise with a deep understanding of real-life customer usage -and develop an extensive market knowledge and global network. We know that this will benefit you in whatever future direction you choose to go.
Ready for the next move?
We are actively looking to increase diversity and inclusiveness in our operations. That's why we want to create teams with a good mixture of male/female, different personal backgrounds, and ages.
Send in you application today, or join us for a cup of coffee, or call. We'll talk on how we can help each other on our journey together. Send text message in Teams or give me a call!
Maja Stålrud, Manager Technical Service Vehicle, +46 765537765
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Ersättning
