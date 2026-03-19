Product Owner to Web Manuals
Web Manuals International AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-19
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At Web Manuals, we're redefining aviation with our state-of-the-art SaaS solutions. Our mission? To revolutionize how aviation professionals work while reaching new heights of innovation and service. As a bootstrapped company, we chart our own course, breaking barriers and setting our sights on the stars and beyond. We're proud to offer an environment where you can soar, both professionally and personally, and explore a world of opportunities within an international team.
With offices in Malmö (HQ), San Diego, New York, Sydney, Barcelona and Singapore, we're growing rapidly. Now, we're looking for a Product Owner to join our team in Malmö!
About the role
As a Product Owner at Web Manuals, you will own and drive the development of a defined product area. You will have a deep understanding of user needs, use cases, and market expectations, and translate these into clear priorities and deliverables. Acting as the bridge between users, stakeholders, and Engineering, you ensure that new functionality is well-defined, delivered with quality, and supported by complete documentation before release. You play a key role in shaping the direction of your product area, combining strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
Your key responsibilities
Own and manage a dedicated product area with a full understanding of its use cases
Continuously gather insights from stakeholders, customers, and prospects to maintain a strong user perspective
Participate in customer and prospect meetings to deepen product and market understanding
Define, create, and maintain JIRA tickets and feature groupings
Prioritize the feature backlog and roadmap for your product area
Collaborate with Marketing to define clear, marketable value propositions
Contribute to strategic decision-making regarding the future direction of the product area
Act as project manager for initiatives involving your product area
Drive projects forward, set milestones, and ensure timely delivery according to SLC
Be closely involved in testing and validation of new builds and releases
Ensure all supporting documentation is produced and maintained prior to release, including:
What we're looking for
Solid experience working closely with development teams in a product-led environment
Strong understanding of user needs, market demands, and product segmentation
Structured and proactive mindset with strong ownership mentality
Comfortable managing priorities, stakeholders, and cross-functional collaboration
Experience with JIRA and agile product development workflows
It's considered a plus if you also have:
Experience working in a global or international environment
Background in SaaS or complex technical products
Familiarity with aviation or regulated industries
Other information:
Start date: May, flexible
Work extent: Full-time
As part of our recruitment process, we use the Predictive Index (PI) assessment to ensure a great fit between your skills and our company culture. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16
E-post: lia.ehnberg@webmanuals.aero Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Web Manuals International AB
(org.nr 556942-2685) Jobbnummer
9808011