Product Owner (PO)
2025-09-15
Role Summary
We are seeking a motivated and experienced Product Owner (PO) to join our dynamic team and take responsibility for maximizing the value of our Engine Management System (EMS) and Aftertreatment Management System (AMS) test deliveries. As a Product Owner, you will bridge business needs with technical execution, ensuring clear priorities and direction for the team.
Job Responsibilities
Some of your typical work tasks will be:
Own, refine, and prioritize the product backlog for system testing of EMS and AMS.
Align testing priorities with project goals, stakeholders, and program milestones.
Translate stakeholder requirements into clear and actionable backlog items for the team.
Collaborate closely with test engineers, developers, and the Scrum Master to secure efficient deliveries.
Ensure transparency of the team's work, progress, and priorities through regular reporting and communication.
Continuously evaluate test outcomes and ensure learnings are integrated into upcoming work.
Actively drive improvements in ways of working, test strategy, and product quality.
Who You Are
You are a natural leader with a passion for agile methodologies and product mindset. You thrive on collaboration, clarity, and structure, and you inspire your team to deliver value with each iteration.
Proven experience as a Product Owner, Product Manager, or similar role within embedded SW development or system testing.
Strong analytical and prioritization skills with the ability to balance short-term needs and long-term vision.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities.
Background in embedded SW development/testing, with interest in EMS/AMS or comparable technical domains.
Experience in working with test environments such as HIL, SIL, or vehicle testing is highly valued.
Experience from Traton or other automotive R&D organizations is a strong merit.
Flexible, humble, and structured in your way of working, with the ability to quickly adapt to reprioritization.
This Is Us
The group consists of test developers, test engineers, a Scrum Master, and a manager. We focus on system tests that ensure safe and reliable operation of EMS and AMS, working with both new development and production updates.
We foster a positive team atmosphere where open feedback, collaboration, and continuous improvement are at the core. Professional development is a priority for us, supported by internal and external education opportunities.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-09-29. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Nasim Mokhtar, group manager, nasim.mokhtar@scania.com
.
