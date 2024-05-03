Product Owner for Systems Installer
2024-05-03
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role:
As Product Owner for the Systems Installer, you will be part of the Development Pipeline section at Naval Software. You will work with developing a product vision for the Systems Installer, which is an important part of the Deploy-step in our CI/CD-pipeline. This means that you will plan the technical aspects of future improvement activities, while also being responsible for the operative capability and project deliveries.
You will work closely with one of the development teams and be responsible for maximizing the value of the team's deliveries. This is done by defining and prioritizing the team's backlog to streamline the execution of project deliveries as well as product refinement activities. You will be working closely with our software architect and it is also desired that you are actively involved in hands-on software development in the product's code base.
Your accountabilities:
* Product vision and software architecture for the Systems Installer
* Preparing and participating in the roadmap- and team planning
* Communicating with stakeholders concerning time plan, scope and deliveries
* Clearly expressing team backlog items, which are typically documented in Jira
* Ranking the items in the team's backlog to best achieve goals
* Ensuring that the backlog is visible, transparent, and clear to all, and shows what the team will work on next
* Ensuring that the team understand items in the backlog to the level needed
* Accepting user story result
* Participate in the team demo and retrospective
* Hands-on software development is also desired
Your profile:
You have a collaborative mindset and you are a true team player that encourages an open, trustful and innovative climate. We believe that you hold a Master's degree in Computer Science or equivalent field. You share information in a clear and easy way, both verbally and in writing. You are a confident communicator in both Swedish and English.
In order to succeed in this role, we expect that you have experience in some of the following areas:
* Experience of software development and software architecture for large software products in a multi-project environment
* Experience of handling the communication and flow of information at a large company
* Have a technical background from hands-on development of software
* Experience of Jenkins, Ansible, Java, Python, Bash, VM-ware, Docker, Fleet, Kubernetes, etc.
* Experience of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps
* Be experienced in working in a team-oriented, collaborative and innovative environment
* Develop effective, reasonable and doable solutions to problems
* Clearly take a stand in different questions
* Experienced in agile ways of working
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
