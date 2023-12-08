Product Owner
2023-12-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you up for a great challenge? Do you want to work in an area that is of tremendous importance for Scania? Do you want to be part of creating the team that will make a huge significant difference for Scania and lead it through an exciting journey? Then we have the job for you.
Re-designing the Order to delivery flow to make it more stable, transparent and lean is one of the Scania top priorities. A lot of work has been done recently to stabilize our flows short term and we are now moving to the more long-term task to re-designing the entire flow. A vital part of that is to ensure that we have a modern, robust and future proof processes, information and system landscape for that flow. This is a change management journey that involves large parts of our company - dealers and distributors around the world as well as central functions.
The responsibility of driving the O2D (Order 2 Delivery) system journey is placed with Presales and Sales readiness (KJ) at Sales & Marketing.
KJO, O2D Systems development, has the responsible for our current system landscape and improvements to our flows in areas that has been judged as vitally important for our future success. Delivery planning (COW Activity Plan 2), a better way of working in stock/pipeline markets, a better support for service ordering are some of the prioritized areas to start with.
We are now looking for a PO that will make this happen!
Work description
In the role as PO you will :
Be responsible for the order module of Central Order on the Web (COW), COW AP (delivery planning module in COW) and Ordering of Services module.
Work closely with the other Product Owners, Business Developers, & System developers
Gather and refine requirements from central functions and business units globally.
Plan development and releases and execute them with the team.
Together with the Business developers capture feedback from end users, identify where systems need to be changed, to meet Scania global demands.
Together with Business Developers, implement and coach BU users as well as central users in the current systems in O2D
Understanding your own contribution in the value chain
Your Profile
An overall knowledge of the O2D flow is required.
We believe you are structured, able to work at a high pace when necessary, as well as being a team player. You are flexible within your own role to support the achievements of the total teams results. Understand your own contribution in the value chain, by sharing knowledge with colleagues and contributing to an open dialogue.
Curious, result orientated, humble, driven, challenging, are all qualities we look for and we believe communication is central in this key role between Business and IT.
What we offer
We can offer you a wide, challenging and developing position in an exciting and dynamic environment. We are together designing the future Order 2 Delivery system landscape
with strong commitment to always have the end-to-end perspective. Cross functional collaboration is the key to success, and we work in close cooperation with all stakeholders in the processes.
Curious to know more?
Don 't hesitate to contact Anna Ulander, Head of O2D System development, anna.ulander@scania.com
, 0760-244 855
Application
We look forward to receiving your application including your CV and Cover letter 22 December at the latest.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
