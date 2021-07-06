Product Owner - Hiber AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Hiber AB

Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-07-06Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.About the JobIn this role, you will be reporting to the VP of Product and as a part of the Product Team, you will be driving the vision and the prioritization for the Hiber platform.Responsibilities:Active participation in team meetings such as stand-ups, refinement, planning, and retrospectivesWork with stakeholders to gather requirementsWork with other product owners and partners to align external and internal dependenciesRoad map features to line up with overall vision, strategies, and prioritiesDocument acceptance criteria on a user story level and align with the development team so that the vision and needs are sharedCommunicate status to management teamOwn, prioritize, and refine the product backlogQualifications:Product owner or product manager experienceExcellent communication skills, verbal and writtenTeam playerServant leadership but firm prioritizationAnalytical and synthesizing skillsEnglish fluentGrowth mindsetEnd user advocatePassion for UGC and communitiesJira/favro/trello experienceSocial Media experiencePosition information:Full-time, permanent positionReports to VP of ProductCompetitive Salary and Equity Package6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per YearLocation: Gothenburg, SwedenFlexible remoteAbout HiberHiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23Hiber AB5849130