Product Owner - Hiber AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Product Owner
Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.
About the Job
In this role, you will be reporting to the VP of Product and as a part of the Product Team, you will be driving the vision and the prioritization for the Hiber platform.
Responsibilities:
Active participation in team meetings such as stand-ups, refinement, planning, and retrospectives
Work with stakeholders to gather requirements
Work with other product owners and partners to align external and internal dependencies
Road map features to line up with overall vision, strategies, and priorities
Document acceptance criteria on a user story level and align with the development team so that the vision and needs are shared
Communicate status to management team
Own, prioritize, and refine the product backlog
Qualifications:
Product owner or product manager experience
Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
Team player
Servant leadership but firm prioritization
Analytical and synthesizing skills
English fluent
Growth mindset
End user advocate
Passion for UGC and communities
Jira/favro/trello experience
Social Media experience
Position information:
Full-time, permanent position
Reports to VP of Product
Competitive Salary and Equity Package
6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Flexible remote
About Hiber
Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.
The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23
Företag
Hiber AB
Jobbnummer
5849130
