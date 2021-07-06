Product Owner - Hiber AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Product Owner
Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06

Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.

About the Job

In this role, you will be reporting to the VP of Product and as a part of the Product Team, you will be driving the vision and the prioritization for the Hiber platform.

Responsibilities:

* Active participation in team meetings such as stand-ups, refinement, planning, and retrospectives
* Work with stakeholders to gather requirements
* Work with other product owners and partners to align external and internal dependencies
* Road map features to line up with overall vision, strategies, and priorities
* Document acceptance criteria on a user story level and align with the development team so that the vision and needs are shared
* Communicate status to management team
* Own, prioritize, and refine the product backlog

Qualifications:

* Product owner or product manager experience
* Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
* Team player
* Servant leadership but firm prioritization
* Analytical and synthesizing skills
* English fluent
* Growth mindset
* End user advocate
* Passion for UGC and communities
* Jira/favro/trello experience
* Social Media experience

Position information:

* Full-time, permanent position
* Reports to VP of Product
* Competitive Salary and Equity Package
* 6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year
* Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
* Flexible remote

About Hiber

Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.

The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

