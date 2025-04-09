Product Owner - Workflow Services
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE marked and FDA cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people age 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products and services that empower clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians and patients.
About the role
We're looking for a Product Owner to lead our Workflow Services area - a key part of Qbtech's core offer - focused on optimizing clinical processes and patient journeys. You will work cross-functional with developers, designers, commercial, other Product Owners, and the Director of Product to develop and maintain scalable and efficient solutions for clinics and patients in multiple markets.
You'll take ownership of the entire product life cycle - balancing strategic vision with hands-on execution.
Essential responsibilities:
Managing product backlog
Gathering input from clinics and internal stakeholders
Contributing to roadmap planning and prioritization
Leading scoping and development of new functionality
Tracking and analyzing product performance
Coordinating across teams to support smooth releases and adoption
What we're looking for
You're motivated by making a difference and enjoy taking responsibility for a product area. You bring clarity, structure, and a collaborative mindset to your work. You're open to different perspectives and confident leading cross-functional discussions. Just as importantly, you believe in teamwork and know how to bring people together around a shared goal.
Key qualifications:
Experience as a Product Owner, Product Manager or a similar role
Experience with customer/insight-driven development
Technical interest and understanding
Proven capability to lead product development
Minimum a bachelor's in engineering, life sciences, computer science, or a related field
What can Qbtech offer you?
At Qbtech, you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare. You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally. There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company. Qbtech also offers education and certifications in fields that are relevant to the technology used within the company. Ersättning
