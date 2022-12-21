Product Owner - IT Infrastructure
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Are you our new Product Owner for IT Infrastructure Preproduction Environment for Scania China?
Scania is currently in the process of establishing a 3rd industrial hub in China. This includes the local IT infrastructure needed to run the application landscape that will support our business processes. This is a highly prioritised and strategic initiative on our roadmap.
Within the IT infrastructure organisation we are now looking for a Product Owner who will plan and manage the full Life Cycle Management and application deployments for the Scania China pre-production environment. Your location will be in Södertälje.
You will work in the Global Sites IT Infrastructure team that delivers in cross-organisational projects and assignments which typically span several IT departments and have a global reach. We are a group of technical experts and program/project managers that aim to support each other in different assignments and appreciate diversity and inclusion.
Your assignment
As the Product Owner for the Scania China pre-production environment, you will be the primary contact for the respective projects and teams who have applications that will be implemented in our China IT landscape. You will drive the planning and release management needed to ensure that the environment has the right uptime and capabilities over time, including an aligned roadmap for deployments. This includes responsibility for application onboarding, managing backlog, refining and prioritising Change Requests, budgeting and executing according to the agreed roadmap. The role requires close co-operation within the Scania global IT organisation, including support to our IT organisation in China that is being built up in parallel. You will work together with IT technical specialists, architects, service responsible and business application teams.
You will be a member of our Program Management Office (PMO team) that drives the IT infra activities related to China.
Your profile
As a person we believe that you are eager, inspiring, and known for vision, creativity and results. You thrive in a flexible environment and are not afraid of breaking new ground. You get things done and set your own goals/tasks when needed, and you are ready to make the next step and broaden your horizon.
Furthermore, you have:
• Relevant academic education or equivalent work experience.
• Technical background and work experience in IT with a good understanding of modern IT infrastructure, it's components and functions, such as network, hosting, cloud concepts and likes.
• Excellent communication skills and like to operate in a multicultural international environment where we respect the individual.
• Fluent in English and good at Swedish, both verbally and in writing.
• Understanding Scania from working with or in our organisation will be a positive factor in the application process.
What's in it for you?
Except for being part of a great team with an exciting journey a head, we offer you flexible working hours and the possibility to work both from home and from the office. As a Scania employee, we also provide you benefits such as a competitive salary, an educational establishment with courses and programs to develop your skills, the possibility to lease a company car, performance bonuses, parental benefits, and a wide range of sports clubs and a Health Centre with a gym, classes, and much more. If you live in Stockholm we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express, but we also have our own office hub Scania Sergel, close to the central station in Stockholm. Please click here to read more about Scania, our core values, benefits, and much more.
In case of questions, please contact Ton de Rooij, Manager Global Sites IT Infrastructure (IUG) tel. 08-553 82299, or Ellen Björck, Talent Acquisition Specialist, ellen.bjorck@scania.com
Your application is to be accompanied with a personal letter, CV and relevant exams, please apply through the portal as soon as possible but no later than the 1th of January.
