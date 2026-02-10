Product Operations Specialist
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Kalmar Visa alla datajobb i Kalmar
2026-02-10
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Kalmar
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We're looking for two Product Operations Specialist to help turn intricate backend setups into simple, reliable solutions for our customers. In this role, you'll manage a range of markets within our global products used by thousands of clients daily, with a focus on routing and cost optimization; dream big and make it happen and carry implementation from concept to reality with instant impact. You'll balance strategic thinking with attention to detail while collaborating with stakeholders across our dynamic, fast-moving industry to deliver the best possible service to our clients.
You'll be part of a global team of Product Operations working closely with sales and support teams. While you'll have high autonomy, collaboration and knowledge sharing is central for our success.
This is a hybrid role, open to be based in Madrid, Spain, or Stockholm, Sweden, and reports to Head of Routing and Compliance - EU.
Manage product documentation, packaging, and pricing.
Create and analyze business cases for new opportunities.
Build and maintain strong relationships and drive negotiations with Sinch's partners.
Adapt Sinch's offering to local market regulations and customs.
Implement product and routing changes and proactively manage capacity.
Support technical departments with product-related questions and changes.
REQUIREMENTS
Degree in engineering, product management or similar academic area, or relevant work experience from a tech company.
2-5 years of experience in production operations, wholesale, presales, roaming or operator products.
Experience at a mobile operator or aggregator with enterprise A2P SMS messaging.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we're not supporting relocation or visa sponsorship for this role at this time.
Applicants must be legally authorized to work in Spain or Sweden (for example, by holding Spanish, Swedish, or EU/EEA citizenship, or a valid local work permit).
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Slöjdaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
393 66 KALMAR Jobbnummer
9735320