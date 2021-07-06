Product marketing manager with vast experience in Indian market - Consultantra AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
Product marketing manager with vast experience in Indian market
Consultantra AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-06
Description of job position
Demonstrated experience in Indian market
Expert in spoken and written English, Hindi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and Tamil.
Post graduation in Business, Marketing and IT
Creating business solutions, processes and business models.
Processing technical and price proposals.
Designing and implementing measures for development.
Promoting the sale of products with respect to technical and procedural aspects and relations with suppliers.
Managing the relative technical and commercial documentation.
Analysing market conditions, processing the results of market analysis, providing regular reports on the results and their presentation.
Cooperating with business and technical section of the company.
Representing the company in meetings with business partners and other entities
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-20
Adress
Consultantra AB
Grafikvägen 3
12143 Johanneshov
Jobbnummer
5848410
