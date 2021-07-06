Product marketing manager with vast experience in Indian market - Consultantra AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Consultantra AB

Consultantra AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm2021-07-06Description of job positionDemonstrated experience in Indian marketExpert in spoken and written English, Hindi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and Tamil.Post graduation in Business, Marketing and ITCreating business solutions, processes and business models.Processing technical and price proposals.Designing and implementing measures for development.Promoting the sale of products with respect to technical and procedural aspects and relations with suppliers.Managing the relative technical and commercial documentation.Analysing market conditions, processing the results of market analysis, providing regular reports on the results and their presentation.Cooperating with business and technical section of the company.Representing the company in meetings with business partners and other entities2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-20Consultantra ABGrafikvägen 312143 Johanneshov5848410