Product Marketing Manager
2025-12-11
Product Marketing Manager The Product Marketing Manager serves as the key link between the product and marketing teams, ensuring that each product is strategically positioned to drive demand across all channels. This role is responsible for defining messaging, identifying target audiences, and shaping competitive positioning. It also oversees the successful execution of go-to-market plans and ensures cohesive, integrated campaigns across paid and owned channels.
Note that this is a temporary position to cover a parental leave until End of October 2026.
What you'll do
Act as the primary liaison between product and marketing teams
Own product portfolio messaging, unique selling points (USPs), and target audiences
Conduct and apply competitor and market analysis
Lead product launch planning and manage updates to content strategy
Provide strategic marketing guidance in cross-functional product discussions
What you should have
Bachelor's degree in marketing, Business, or related field
3-5 years of experience in product marketing or related role
Strong grasp of market research, competitive analysis, and customer insights
Excellent communication, presentation, and storytelling abilities
Experience collaborating with product, creative, and cross-functional teams
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 30th of Dec 2025. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out tobijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
To learn more about us, check out our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynk & Co International AB
(org.nr 559151-8161), https://www.lynkco.com Arbetsplats
Lynk & Co Kontakt
Bijal Bakhda bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
9640301