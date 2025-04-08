Product Marketing Manager
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
As a Product Marketing Manager, part of Cambio's Product Division, you will play a key role in shaping how our products and services are perceived in the market. In close collaboration with the rest of the Product Division and Cambio's Brand, Marketing and Communications team, the Product Marketing Manager takes lead on Cambio's product marketing strategy and its execution. This includes to ensure a, across the portfolio, holistic narrative promoting the value of Cambio's products and services.
You will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies, creating compelling messaging, and ensuring alignment between our portfolio and customer needs. The Product Marketing Manager is also responsible for Product Division's internal communication, including creating and driving communication plans and related events. This role seamlessly blends product marketing expertise with the ability to develop and manage internal communication strategies that foster alignment, engagement, and knowledge sharing.
This is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of innovative product marketing and impactful storytelling within the e-health market. Do you want to have a real impact on the eHealth market, in Sweden and beyond? Then, this is the right opening for you!
Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About you
To feel comfortable and thrive in this position, you should be:
Strategic and analytical, with an ability to translate complex product concepts into clear compelling messages for both internal and external audiences
Creative and detail-oriented, ensuring product marketing materials resonate with the right audiences
Collaborative, as you will work closely with multiple teams to ensure alignment
Adaptable, comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with shifting priorities
Passionate about customer value, product marketing, communication, and driving business growth
Requirements
University degree in relevant field or equivalent experience
5-7 years of work experience from relevant field
Deep understanding and expertise in product marketing and communication strategies, methods, and tools
Strong ability in presentation and storytelling to effectively translate product features into customer benefits
Project Management experience
Excellent communication skills, both orally and written in English and Swedish
It's a bonus if you have
Proven track record of strong business thinking in product management
Experienceof Cambio's portfolioof products and services
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
