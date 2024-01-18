Product Manager To Incoax Networks
2024-01-18
Are you passionate about shaping innovative products that make a real impact? We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Product Manager to join our growing team. As a key player, you will have the exciting opportunity to drive the development of cutting-edge solutions in a rapidly evolving market. Be part of growth journey and make a difference!
YOU WILL
Our organizational style is informal and collaborative, and you will have plenty of opportunities to work closely together with people from all parts of the company with the sole purpose of supplying our customers with the best possible offerings.
In this broad role, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams including sales, business development, standardization, system architects and development engineers to understand customer needs and translate them into clear product requirements. You will play a crucial part in driving the decision process for the product roadmap from functional requirement and business perspective. You are expected to act as a subject matter expert, providing guidance and support to sales and development teams throughout the entire product lifecycle. Furthermore, you will contribute to create an understanding of market and industry trends and requirements. Other areas of responsibility:
Ensure consistent product roadmap for product portfolio.
Conduct in-depth analysis of InCoax products to identify functional and non-functional requirements.
Define and document requirements from a technical and business perspective, formulate customer (operators, operator roles and end users) use cases.
Analyze and document aggregated InCoax financial impact for the introduction of new and incremental introduction of HW and SW in InCoax products on product and system level.
Define product pricing levels and ensure compliance with industry standards and best practices.
Conduct customer presentation in collaboration with sales teams.
The position is based in Lund, Stockholm or Gävle. There will be some traveling to customers, partners and our offices. You will report to the Chief Product and Portfolio Office who is based in Stockholm.
YOU ARE
Being a person with a keen interest in technology and an entrepreneurial mindset will make you successful at InCoax. We are an innovative company and an understanding of product development is important. We believe you possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate complex concepts into product strategies. You also bring effective communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in cross functional teams. Furthermore, this role requires attention to detail and the ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
We are looking for someone with documented experience of business and commercial aspects of bringing complex systems to the market, and/or customer facing experience in complex B2B sales processes. Being passionate and a driver for product strategy, you see the long-term competitive advantage and commercial success of a product. Ideally you have previously also worked as a Systems Engineer or in a similar role, with a focus on internet networking infrastructure, as the role requires strong knowledge of networking protocols, standards, and technologies. We expect you to have a relevant engineering or business degree and to be fluent in English, spoken and written.
OUR SOLUTION
Fiber networks are being installed in streets at a rapid pace, but the cost and complexity of connecting buildings and apartments with high-speed, high-bandwidth services represents the Last Mile Challenge. Full fiber deployment is an expensive undertaking. Therefore, it makes sense to use the free capacity in existing coaxial networks without the need to install fiber in the buildings or apartments. InCoax provides solutions for customers to reach Gigabit internet speeds in a smart and cost-efficient
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
, or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT INCOAX NETWORKS
InCoax Networks AB (publ) is innovating the future of broadband access. We provide the next generation of smart and sustainable networking products and solutions to the world's leading telecom and broadband service providers. InCoax has it 's headquarter in Lund, Sweden, and a development & operations unit in Gävle.
