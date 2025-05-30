Product Manager SuccessFactors (HXM Team)
2025-05-30
Company Description
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Product Manager to lead and innovate within our HXM (Human Experience Management) team. This role focuses on managing our global HRIS platform, SAP SuccessFactors, and its extensions, serving as a hub for integrated systems. You will be responsible for driving value delivery, ensuring efficient run services, and leading continuous improvement initiatives in alignment with our HR operating model.
Job Description
Lead the delivery and continuous improvement of SuccessFactors modules, including Employee Central (EC), EC Payroll, Onboarding, Succession & Development, Performance & Goals, Compensation, Time Management, OpenText/DocuSign integrations to payroll and other solutions.
Drive exceptional value creation for end-users and stakeholders, leveraging customer insights, industry trends, and data-driven strategies.
Collaborate across teams to align product goals with company strategy, secure funding, and develop a clear product roadmap.
Translate product strategies into actionable plans, including user stories and backlog management, while ensuring adherence to KPIs.
Enhance governance, support models, and team agility to meet evolving HR operational needs.
Foster a culture of collaboration, inspiring your team to deliver optimal results and handle complex stakeholder relationships.
Qualifications
Proven success in global implementations of SuccessFactors.
Expertise in leading cross-functional teams and managing end-to-end product lifecycles, from strategy to deployment.
Strong ability to prioritize work, integrate research insights, and align stakeholders through efficient communication.
Experience with agile methodologies and delivering measurable outcomes.
SuccessFactors certifications are merit.
What We Offer:
Opportunity to lead product development in a global organization.
Collaborative, innovative, and agile work environment.
A platform to shape HR technology and processes while driving significant impact.
Additional Information
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employee's generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
