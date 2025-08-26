Product Manager AWS
Give yourself an outstanding opportunity to develop and form your career in a dynamic and international environment. We are now looking for an Product Manager with focus on cloud transformation in AWS to join us at G+D Mobile Security for a permanent position based in Stockholm.
Join our team in managing cutting-edge B2B software products and solutions that foster a seamless, connected society. Trusted by leading global brands in telecommunications, automotive, and IoT, our solutions set industry standards. As a Product Manager AWS, you will drive the development of innovative business models for new digital offerings, with a focus on Cloud Transformation in AWS.
Key Responsibilities
We are looking for a Product Manager with strong AWS expertise, cloud migration experience, and knowledge of IoT and eSIM technologies to drive transformational projects and optimize our cloud infrastructure. In this role you will be responsible for:
Leading the product lifecycle from ideation to launch, ensuring seamless transitions.
Innovate business models for new digital offerings and support it with business cases.
Craft and execute product strategies that drive sustainable growth.
Transform business vision into product reality by understanding market dynamics and customer needs.
Design product concepts, manage backlogs, develop roadmaps, and coordinate agile plans with cross-functional teams.
Prioritize and review requirements to ensure market acceptance and customer value.
Drive successful product development and growth initiatives to meet market, technical, financial and schedule requirements.
Qualifications
We are looking for a dynamic leader with exceptional communication skills and with a strong commercial mindset. The Product Manager will be guiding the team into the cloud environment, which involves inspiring and motivating the team, delivering presentations and staying attuned to market trends.
Moreover, you need to have:
University or Master's degree in Engineering, Economics, or Computer Science.
Experience in Product Management or related roles in Software Engineering or Solution Architecture within IT, Software, or Telecommunications.
Proven experience in product management for B2B software solutions
Expertise in major cloud providers, especially AWS Marketplace
Proficiency in Business English
It is extra good if you have:
Cloud provider certifications in AWS
Experience using AI in a business context
Do you want to contribute to build the future for a seamless and connected society? Then apply today!
What can we offer you?
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with talented people in an international and innovative environment. G+D is a well-established family-owned company at the forefront of the market. Besides a dynamic and evolving industry, we offer you:
Annual wellness allowance of 4500 SEK
Three additional days off per year
Weekly sport activity hour
Collective agreement
Access to the Benify Portal for health activities and discounts
Skandia health insurance
Vacation exchange program
Hybrid office model with the option to work 50% from home
Weekly breakfast at the office
