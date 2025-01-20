Product Manager
Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2025-01-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB i Uppsala
About us
At Optinova, we're proud to be a global leader in advanced medical and industrial tubing solutions. With over 50 years of expertise, we operate extrusion plants in Åland Islands, Thailand, and the US, serving customers in more than 50 countries. We're on an exciting growth journey, expanding our global presence and innovating to meet evolving customer needs.
At Optinova, our mission is simple but meaningful: to empower our customers and improve life quality.
What we are looking for
We're looking for a Product Manager focused on Medical products. If you enjoy creating impactful strategies, driving product success, and working with diverse teams, this could be a great next step in your career. As a Product Manager, you'll act as the bridge between market needs and technical innovation. You'll collaborate with talented teams-Sales, Marketing, R&D, Finance, and Operations-to ensure our products not only meet but exceed industry expectations.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead the market: Dive deep into trends, customer needs, and market opportunities to keep us ahead.
Drive development: Partner with R&D to shape product roadmaps, aligning technical innovation with market demands.
Launch successfully: Plan and execute impactful go-to-market strategies that connect with customers.
Collaborate across teams: Work closely with internal teams to deliver value, quality, and reliability at every stage.
Required skills and experience
A bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Engineering, or a related field (a master's or MBA is a plus).
At least 5 years of experience working with technical products in B2B markets.
Experience working internationally or in global teams.
Fluent English (Swedish is a strong plus).
Experience with MedTech products, such as catheters, is a big advantage.
Valuable skills and experience
Proven product management experience-ideally within medical devices, healthcare, or industrial sectors.
Strong strategic thinking and the ability to turn market insights into actionable plans.
A history of successful product launches and driving results in B2B markets.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to thrive in collaborative environments.
Details
Location: Full-time roles based in Mariehamn, Åland Islands or Uppsala, Sweden.
Travel: Occasional international travel (4-6 trips/year) and periodic visits to Åland.
Work Permit: A valid work permit for Sweden or Åland is required. We do not assist with VISA sponsorship.
Why Optinova?
At Optinova, we believe in creating a positive and supportive work environment where you can grow. We value teamwork, transparency, and a passion for delivering top-quality products to our customers.
Career development: We'll support you as you take on new challenges, grow your expertise, and explore long-term opportunities-maybe even an international career in one of our global locations.
Impactful work: What you do here will make a real difference. Our solutions help improve life quality across the globe, and you'll play a key role in making that happen.
Ready to Apply?
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, we'd love to hear from you! Submit your application no later than 14th of February.
For any questions about the role, please contact Talent Acquisition Manager Jenny Schauman at jenny.schauman@optinova.com
.
(Note: Applications cannot be accepted via email-please click "Apply" to submit your application). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://optinova.recruitee.com/o/product-manager-medical Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Optinova Nordic AB
(org.nr 556797-4885), https://optinova.com
Fålhagsleden 57 A (visa karta
)
752 23 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB Jobbnummer
9114344