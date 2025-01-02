Product Manager
2025-01-02
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for Product Manager to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
As a Product Manager for Core Consumer Product you will define and drive the success of our fundamental consumer experience, upon which our Taste, Care, Wellbeing and Commerical teams build their dedicated experiences. Some key parts of the product you will manage are connectivity ecosystems, voice control through Google and Alexa, routines and triggers engine for appliances, push notifications and our external developer portal
As this area is critical for the rest of the Electrolux Digital Experience, we expect you to continuously improve the product and provide more value, while at the same time ensuring stability and privacy compliance. The engineering team is a full-stack team that consists of both app and backend developers.
In detail, you will:
Based on our overall digital experience strategy and together with our Engineers define and drive vision and success of the core consumer functionality for our connected experiences at Electrolux, as well as aligning stakeholders around the vision for the product.
Beyond the vision, define strategic themes that will guide the Consumer Integration team at least a year ahead in time.
Prioritize product features, capabilities, performance, security, and global scalability. Lead the OKRs (Objectives & Key Results) definition and contribute to those of the whole DX (Digital Experience) organization.
Optimize unit economy, scalability, and performance for the product
Be accountable to deliver an excellent product and experiences with our Engineering teams and Architects.
Who you are:
5 years experience in Product Management roles in software products.
A digitally native leader and collaborator who enjoys building bridges and a common roadmap towards shared objectives.
Commercially-savvy, translating trade-offs / choices into business value and making decisions based on data, scalability and expected business return (balancing short and long term).
Solid experience in modern product management practices such as Scrum, Product Roadmapping, Product Discovery, Objectives & Key Results framework, and Unit Economy.
Strong understanding of digital product lifecycle (e.g., product discovery, concept ideation, MVP (Minimum Viable Product), incremental product scaling, sunsetting).
Proven experience in leading cross-functional and distributed digital product teams with product managers and engineers, within bi-weekly and quarterly ceremonies, and facilitating cross-functional alignments across leadership and teams.
Business acumen, with scalable unit economy are all a natural part of collaboration points and responsibilities together with scalable cloud platform evolution in production
Excellent communicator towards engineering and other product teams and areas; fluent in both strategic planning, build time and continuous delivery in production.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Regardless of the location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
