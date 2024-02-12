Product Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
In the Car Service Experience cluster, our mission is to keep people moving. We envision a future where the service experience is personal, collaborative, and effortless, through a unified ecosystem, facilitating for the exchange and interactions that happen across Volvo customers, the service experts and the creators of service-related content.
Our North Star, our ultimate measure of success, is to ensure that service or repair experiences have minimal impact on people's lives, and when interruptions are inevitable, they are as non-disruptive as possible.
We're hiring a Product Manager to guide a team within the digital service experience area. Your mission is to enable the Volvo customer to engage with the Volvo service network, to book a service appointment and to stay informed and updated throughout the service journey.
What you'll do:
* Collaborate with a cross-functional team including UX, Engineering, Product Insights and Product marketing.
* You will work along with two other product teams in this problem space, influencing product vision and strategy together with others in Product Management.
* Ensure your roadmap achieves outcomes in line with the overall goals and strategy.
* Collaborate with our various markets across the globe and emphasize with their local context to create solutions that are globally consistent but locally relevant.
* Navigate an ongoing transformation, with stronger accountability of outcomes and problem space, while managing complex stakeholder relationships and business dependencies.
* Promote the vision and strategy for the problem space.
What you'll bring:
* Extensive Product Management experience working with customer facing products.
* A human centric focus in everything you do.
* A solution oriented approach in finding innovative solutions to complex problems.
* Kind and curious, while bravely sincere.
* Humble in your journey, honoring the past, embracing the present, inspiring ahead.
* You strive for comprehensiveness, and embrace continuous improvement.
* Experience in the problem space of booking for different types of services, enabling customers to engage with service providers. E.g. within health care, entertainment, travel, transportation etc.
