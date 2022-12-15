Product Manager - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Do you want to be part of a global organisation leading the development of the
Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tagline. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over
1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners, and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues
Product Portfolio & Planning at Volvo Group Connected Solutions works to drive a common direction and act as glue between our departments to make the full Connected Solutions delivery come together - today and tomorrow. Together with our stakeholders we spearhead the area of connectivity to drive value for Volvo Group and our customers.
We are now looking for a Product Manager. As a Product Manager you will join a senior team working truly cross-functional within Volvo Group Connected Solutions and other parts of Volvo Group. We work as one team to balance budget, set long term targets and prioritize the different initiatives within Connected Solutions. We are also responsible to prepare and drive our Program Increments together with other organisations within Connected Solutions.
Product Portfolio & Planning resides in the Business Planning & Orchestration department within Volvo Group Connected Solutions and you will join a team with strong experience and broad skill set.
The role
Your main responsibilities will be to support the whole Product Portfolio & Planning deliveries but with a focus on
Understand the value of development initiatives and set priorities
Build long term, consolidated, product portfolio plans/strategies
Support the development organisations with solid knowledge of what the long-term direction
Be part of strategic investigations
Drive creation and impact analysis of a consolidated delivery plan
Join the PI Core team, prepare and facilitate our Program Increments
Your profile
We are looking for you that have some years of experience from building consolidated product plans spanning over different products and can take in many perspectives, balance, and see the value not only now but over a longer period. You should have had experience from running Program Increments at scale. You enjoy working with all parts of an organisation to get a balanced plan while also like being asked for support. Doing presentations to colleges and top executives is something that you can handle with excellence. You need to have a Swedish work permit and believe that you have the following or similar profile
Master of Science degree in relevant area
Documented product manager / planner experience in an agile setup
Mastering presentation techniques
Excellent listener and team player
See the bigger picture through the details
Balancing different aspects against each-other to maximize value
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates transparency and long-term value through knowledge, strong relationships, and cross functional balance. We want to set a new standard within transportation with our connected services and the customer value it brings. We do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our deliveries and results. You will be able to work in a hybrid setup at our office in Lindholmen, Göteborg and from remote where we value a flexible setup while value the dynamics created while meeting in person.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Jörgen Visen Wahlund, Director Product Portfolio & Planning, +46765533906
