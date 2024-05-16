Product Manager - Meko - Malmö
TNG Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2024-05-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
MEKO, a prominent automotive spare parts chain, is seeking a Product Manager to grow their private label brands in Malmö!
Have you worked as a Product Manager, Business Developer, or in a comparable role involving the development of physical products? Are you skilled at communicating with multiple stakeholders, interacting with suppliers, and are eager to create new processes and routines while contributing to business development? If this sounds like you, read more about this exciting opportunity. MEKO, a prominent automotive spare parts chain in northern Europe, is looking for an experienced Product Manager to spearhead the growth of their private label brand. Interested? Submit your application today!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
As the new Product Manager at MEKO in Stockholm, you will play a key role in guiding the global growth of MEKO 's private label, ensuring competitive products across various business sectors. This position offers a chance to join an international company undergoing significant development and transformation, where you will significantly influence the private label strategy from inception to execution, collaborating with fantastic colleagues in a dynamic setting.
Additionally, you will benefit from a centrally located office, flexible working hours, 6 weeks of vacation, pension plans, wellness benefits, and more.
Your Responsibilities
Product Lifecycle Management
Manage the entire product development process, from concept to launch, by collaborating with internal and external stakeholders in Sweden and overseas in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland.
Brand Assortment Planning
Create a strategic assortment plan for the private label.
Supply Chain Coordination
Work closely with sourcing and manufacturing partners to achieve time and cost-effective product development and production.
The Bigger Picture
You will be based at the office in Malmö (or alternatively Stockholm if you prefer) and report to the Wholesale Director. MEKO apply an office-first policy, but naturally there is some flexibility. The standard workweek is 40 hours and working hours are flexible. Your employment will commence on a date you and MEKO agree upon but preferably as soon as possible.
Kindly note that we continually review applications and that the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
Our Expectations
We place great importance on your soft skills, but to be considered for the position you need to: possess experience as a Product Manager or a similar role and have previously worked with product development, supplier contacts, product launches and revenue growth. You are also fluent in English, both spoken and written, and are comfortable dealing with international contacts.
As this is a role with many points of contact, you need to be confident in your communication and interpersonal skills and possess the ability to collaborate effectively across teams and influence stakeholders at all levels. Given that this position covers several areas of responsibility, it is essential that you also have excellent leadership skills and good collaborative abilities, with a full understanding of the business flow. To thrive in the company and where it currently stands, it is also important that you are self-driven, goal-oriented, and constantly seeking new opportunities for added value. We consider it essential that you possess good documentation and presentation skills, including a data-driven approach.
Interested?
The recruitment is administered by TNG Tech, specialists in unbiased and scientific recruitment, staffing and interim solutions within Engineering, Supply Chain Management and Production. We're excited to see your application with either a CV or LinkedIn profile - no need for a cover letter - just use our straightforward application form. Please note that we can not accept any applications by e-mail. However, you are always welcome to contact the recruiter with questions. After the application has been submitted, we will both anonymize your personal data, and invite you to do some of our recruitment tests, before making an initial assessment. Of course, we'll give you more details about each step when the time comes. As soon as you submit your application, you can track it in real-time on our website. Keep in mind that we're reviewing applications continuously, so the position might be filled before the final application date. Let's stay in touch! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult och konsultansvarig
Linnea Wäringe 0768830460 Jobbnummer
8685571