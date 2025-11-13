Product Manager - AML
2025-11-13
Get an idea of the role
Are you passionate about driving transformational change in a critical area of banking? Join our AML platform team and shape the future of anti-money laundering solutions - key safeguards for protecting our customers, business, and society from financial crime. From customer onboarding to ongoing monitoring and compliance, your work will help ensure robust, efficient processes that adapt to evolving regulations and threats in our ecosystem, serving over 3.5 million customers across the Nordics.
As a Product Manager, you'll play a crucial role in defining and deploying our strategy in this space. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a dedicated team where your impact will be significant, especially as AML undergoes rapid transformation with new technologies and regulatory demands.
What You'll Do
Lead the vision, strategy, and execution for our AML solutions across consumer and business use cases, focusing on detection, prevention, and reporting
Collaborate with a cross-functional development team to solve complex compliance, risk, and security challenges.
Own and prioritize the product backlog, making data-driven decisions on what to build next
Drive product launches and continuously enhance our AML offerings, including integrations with regulatory tools and systems.
Balance customer needs, business viability, and technical feasibility to create best-in-class solutions
What We're Looking For
A senior professional with 5+ years of experience as a Product Manager, Product Owner, or in a similar role, demonstrating leadership in high-stakes environments
Someone who is highly driven, thrives on independence, and excels at making decisive, strategic decisions amid ambiguity
A strong communicator who can translate complex ideas into clear, actionable insights for both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Ability to collaborate with engineers, designers, compliance experts, and a wide array of business stakeholders to drive impactful decisions and development
Familiarity with AML, compliance, fintech, or related fields is a plus, but not required-we value your ability to manage complexity and navigate multiple stakeholders over domain expertise
This is your chance to shape a critical part of our platform, pioneering AI-driven transaction monitoring and risk assessments in an ever-changing regulatory landscape, while working in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
