Product Line Manager Digital, Service & Automation
Sandvik AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Svedala Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Svedala
2025-02-05
Do you thrive in a leading position and always work towards constant improvements? At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions we're now looking for a Product Line Manager for digital, service and automation. Welcome to a key role in driving innovation and strategy - shaping our product vision, collaborating with cross-functional teams and managing the entire product lifecycle.
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for developing and executing a clear product vision and strategy for the digital service & automation product line. You lead and develop the product management team, including product managers, specialists and UX designers, as well as cross-functional teams to deliver innovative products that meet market needs and exceed customer expectations. Collaborating closely with engineering, marketing, sales and customer support teams, you ensure successful product launches and ongoing product success. You monitor product performance, gather customer feedback and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
You manage the entire product lifecycle from conception to end-of-life, ensuring alignment with company goals and objectives. By conducting market research and competitive analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and threats, you define product requirements and create detailed roadmaps. You prioritize features based on business value and customer feedback, as well as ensuring efficient processes and tools for portfolio planning and management. You ensure that products are well-articulated, meet their intended purpose, are delivered efficiently and you analyze product performance for improvement and decision making.
The location for this position is Svedala and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with extensive experience of product management - you have a proven track record of launching and managing products in a fast-paced environment. Your expertise extends to products related to digital, service and automation, and your knowledge is backed by a degree in business, marketing, engineering or a related field. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
You're open-minded, driven and self-motivated with an innovative mindset and business acumen. By applying new perspectives to existing solutions, you solve complex problems. You support colleagues and manage stakeholders effectively, fostering growth, enhancing capabilities and creating a positive cross-functional team spirit. You use strategic thinking and an analytical mindset to make informed decisions, as well as upholding high ethical standards and integrity.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Lindberg, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 544 49 42
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 26, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0075084.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
