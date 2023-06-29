Product Documentation Specialist to Blika
Rp Rekrytering Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rp Rekrytering Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
QUICK FACTS:
Extent: Permanent full-time position
Working hours: Monday to Friday, office hours 08 am to 5 pm
Location: Stockholm City (hybrid 2 days/week)
Start date: As soon as possible
Form of employment: Permanent position with an initial six-month probation period
To apply for this position, you must have a permanent Swedish residence permit and a Swedish personal identity number.
YOUR FUTURE WORKPLACE
If you don't laugh at work, our customer Blika will see it as a failure - they believe that being professional and at the same time happy and positive is the best combination! Blika offers exciting projects in an international environment and are now looking for their next colleague!
What can Blika offer you?
• Flexible working hours and hybrid work model allows you to better coordinate your professional and private life
• A multicultural work environment
• A fantastic team that always support and help each other
• Office space at the head office in central Stockholm
Blika Group is a company with 60 employees operating in both Sweden and Germany. Blika recently got elected as a one of the fastest growing companies in Sweden (as a "Gasellföretag" by Dagens Industri). They provide web applications (SaaS) aimed at multinational corporations. Blika will become the obvious SaaS platform within their compliance niche and expect a contiuous growth moving forward!
YOUR ROLE
In your role as a Product Documentation Specialist you will be a technical writer and create, edit, organize, and maintain documentation and manuals to Blika's two products; audimex AGILE and Blika platform, as well as keep them updated after new releases. You will write technical manuals but also articles and documentation on how to work with Blika's solutions. You will also be involved with projects involving digitalization of documentation and manuals. In this role you will mainly work independently, but also collaborate with product teams to delineate documentation needs and deliver timely content for releases.
WHO ARE YOU?
Do you have good writing skills in English and like working with tech and software? Then this is the perfect position for you!
To succeed in the role you need to have excellent skills in English, both in writing and speech. If you know Swedish and/or German that's an advantage. You enjoy working with, and learning, complex software. You are confident in managing all parts of the Microsoft Office package. You are a fast learner and easily adapt to new tools and features. We also see that you can take a lot of personal responsibility and pay attention to details. Furthermore, you are structured and organized in your daily work, which is the basis for you being able to drive your tasks forward independently. A positive attitude with great commitment to what you undertake is a given when joining Blika corporate culture!
OTHER INFORMATION
• This recruitment process is handled by Inte Bara Post Bemanning and all calls and emails about the job is handled by us.
• Apply for this job by clicking Send application. We will review the applications continuously and the advertisement can be closed down before the position is filled.
• We do not accept applications via email but if you have specific questions about the job you can contact us at rekrytering@rpbemanning.se
. Include the job title, and if possible a link to the advert, in your email. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rp Rekrytering Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556928-6429), http://www.intebarapostbemanning.se Arbetsplats
Inte Bara Post Bemanning Kontakt
Felicia Sommensjö felicia.sommensjo@rpbemanning.se Jobbnummer
7925104