Post-doctoral fellow in integrated photonics
2024-04-19
Research description
The research topic is integrated photonics in a relatively broad sense and will involve concepts to integrate multiple optical functions in a single platform relying on heterogeneous integration approaches. Optical nonlinearities are expected to be of large importance for the optical functionalities in many cases. The specific background of the selected candidate will also be important for the specific research to be conducted. Your starting date is negotiable. We offer a competitive salary and excellent working conditions with flexible and family-friendly working hours. Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Our benefits are designed to help you recharge.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) hosts a unique environment for research and education in photonics, microwave engineering, quantum technologies, and nanofabrication. Our research is supported by an in-house world-class infrastructure for clean-room devise processing (the Nanofabrication Laboratory).
The Photonics laboratory at MC2 is a dynamic and creative group with about 35 members working in an international and collaborative atmosphere. We perform both curiosity-driven and applied-research in the areas of fiber-optic systems, optoelectronics and silicon photonics. We enjoy a state-of-the-art laboratory for fiber-optic communications and use the Nanofabrication Laboratory to manufacture our own photonic devices. Part of this research efforts focusses on chip-scale photonic devices such as frequency combs and 'noiseless' optical parametric amplifiers based on silicon nitride or thin-film lithium niobate intended for optical communication applications but also other emerging applications. Our research is both experimental and theoretical and we have extensive international collaboration. We also have experience in commercializing our research.
We have recently established an excellence center in integrated photonics, supported by the Swedish Research Council (see https://www.chalmers.se/en/centres/meta-pix/).
To support the build-up of this center, we will recruit several post-doctoral fellows. The current position deals with integrated photonics for applications mostly in optical communication in a relatively broad sense. This involves a mix of engineering and scientific challenges with telecom and non-telecom applications in mind. The background of the successful candidate will partly dictate the research direction. As an example, we have demonstrated 'noiseless' optical parametric amplifiers in a silicon-nitride chip for the first time recently. This effort will continue both in terms of chip design, packaging, fabrication in our clean room, devise characterization and real application evaluations.
Major responsibilities
As post-doctoral researcher, your main responsibilities are to lead and conduct research in collaboration with others, and to coach PhD students. You will be expected to help develop your skills, the team, and contribute with your creative ideas. We value a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. Self-motivation, attention to detail, and a creative problem-solving ability are important personal qualities for this position.
Qualifications
Applicant should have a Ph.D. degree preferably in Photonics, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering or similar awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. We particularly encourage people with a research profile in integrated photonics (design, fabrication, characterization, or system evaluation) to apply. This includes for example integrated lasers, nonlinear photonic devices, high-speed modulation/ detection, and heterogeneous integration.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
The position as a post-doctoral fellow is a full-time temporary employment for at least 2 years with opportunities to extend to 3 years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240253 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-05-31
For questions, please contact:
Peter Andrekson, MC2, peter.andrekson@chalmers.se Ersättning
