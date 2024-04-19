Post-doctoral fellow in 'noiseless' optical amplifiers and applications
Research description
The research topic is integrated phase-sensivive optical amplifiers and their application in receivers for very long free-space links but also potentially in Lidar, quantum technology and spectroscopy applications. It will also involve other aspects relevant for deep-space links such as multi-aperture receivers. The research is mostly experimental with theoretical and numerical support. Your starting date is negotiable. We offer a competitive salary and excellent working conditions with flexible and family-friendly working hours. Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Our benefits are designed to help you recharge.
The current position deals with phase-senstive optical parametric amplifiers based on the silicon-nitride waveguide platform. We have demonstrated a near 'noiseless' optical parametric amplifiers in a silicon-nitride waveguide for the first time recently. This effort will continue in terms of chip design, packaging, fabrication in our clean room, devise characterization and real-world application evaluations and demonstrations. This involves a mix of engineering and scientific challenges. The succesful candidate will have experience from optical device design, fabrication in a clean room, optical nonlinearities and/or experimental devise and systems evaluation.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) hosts a unique environment for research and education in photonics, microwave engineering, quantum technologies, and nanofabrication. Our research is supported by an in-house world-class infrastructure for clean-room devise processing (the Nanofabrication Laboratory).
The Photonics laboratory at MC2 is a dynamic and creative group with about 35 members working in an international and collaborative atmosphere. We perform both curiosity-driven and applied-research in the areas of fiber-optic systems, optoelectronics and silicon photonics. We enjoy a state-of-the-art laboratory for fiber-optic communications and use the Nanofabrication Laboratory to fabricate our own photonic devices. Part of this research efforts focusses on chip-scale photonic devices such as frequency combs and 'noiseless' optical parametric amplifiers based on silicon nitride or thin-film lithium niobate intended for optical communication applications but also other emerging applications. Our research is both experimental and theoretical and we have extensive international collaboration. We also have experience in commercializing our research.
Major responsibilities
As post-doctoral researcher, your main responsibilities are to lead and conduct research in collaboration with others, and to coach PhD students. You will be expected to help develop your skills, the team, and contribute with your creative ideas. We value a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. Self-motivation, attention to detail, and a creative problem-solving ability are important personal qualities for this position.
Qualifications
Applicant should have a Ph.D. degree preferably in Photonics, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering or similar awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. We particularly encourage people with a research profile in nonlinear photonics and integrated photonics with optical communication as the main application area.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
The position as a post-doctoral fellow is a full-time temporary employment for at least 2 years with opportunities to extend to 3 years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240254 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-05-31
For questions, please contact:
