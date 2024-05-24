Product Development Manager
2024-05-24
Are you an enthusiastic leader who's eager to drive change and always works towards constant improvements? If you want to be in the forefront of AI and implement its capabilities together with an experienced team, then this might be the job for you!
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for a collaborative Product Development Manager to join our team - someone who's keen on learning new technologies and wants to engage with a broad network of stakeholders. Welcome to an exciting role in a global organization where we offer you great opportunities for development - both personally and professionally!
About your job
In this position, you play an important role bridging the gap between IT and the business and you're responsible for planning and driving product and service improvements. This includes ensuring communication and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, both internal and external, and making sure that new technical solutions are well-anchored and documented. You're part of our Collaboration Tools team where you support the Product Owner by continually facilitating prioritization of the backlog and coordinating the different development initiatives. You also work closely with the Solutions Engineers of each product, identifying and removing potential obstacles to ensure continuous progress, and safeguarding that the work is done in accordance with agreed processes.
This position is located in Stockholm or Sandviken and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from another location.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with an IT degree combined with a background in project management and good understanding of the products within the Microsoft 365 suite. A crucial aspect of this role is enforcing and improving processes and work methodologies, requiring change management skills and a thorough knowledge of agile methods and practices. You have experience working with ITIL frameworks, and it's beneficial to have knowledge of other Microsoft products, such as Entra ID. As we act on a global scene, fluency in verbal and written English is a requirement.
By communicating in a confident, structured and informative way that brings people on board, you set the direction for our operations and make things happen. You're applying structured methodology and maintaining meticulous attention to detail. Moreover, you excel at managing multiple tasks simultaneously, demonstrating initiative and ownership throughout the project lifecycle and creatively solve problems.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Anna Hellohf, recruiting manager, anna.hellohf@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 9, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067377.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
