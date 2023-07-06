Product Developer to Weekday
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves. We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology.
We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Collaborating locally and globally, with creatives of all kinds, to build a genuine bond and strong communities. Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
Apply for the role as Product Developer in the assortment team and be a part of our amazing team!
Job Description
We are looking for a Product Developer to join our assortment team at Weekday.
As a Product Developer at Weekday your role plays an important part in developing the best assortment and products from start to end for our target customer. Your focus will be to drive the product development in a responsible way in close cooperation with the product team as well as the production teams. You will set and drive assortment and development strategy for your department and this includes both short- and long-term strategies in line with the overall assortment goals.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Drive the product development in a responsible way from start to end in close collaboration with product team and production team
Set and drive agile development strategy in line with overall assortment strategy and goals
Price strategy & profitability
Timeline management
Material sourcing, indications and booking
Sample & component handling
Quality responsibility & returns
Product policy
Qualifications
Minimum two years' experience from product development
Degree in textile or buying
Skilled in product development
Customer focused and strong salesmanship
Flexible and collaborative
Action driven and solution-oriented
Growth mindset
Self-leadership
Are you a team player with great energy and drive, do you take own initiatives with an open mind and positive attitude? Then you will thrive in this role / you are the one we are looking for! You are structured and organized. You love to solve problems in a creative and business-oriented way.
Additional Information
ABOUT THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible, based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) latest 17th of July.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
