IT Solution Architect (data and reports) to Mercuri Urval
2024-05-14
We are looking for an IT Solution Architect who is driven by change and enjoys having a challenging and varied role where you can make a true impact on the way ahead. You will be a key player in shaping tomorrow's data and reports landscape and be part of a dynamic, international company where everyone's contribution is valued.
MU (Mercuri Urval) is a leading global firm delivering science-based leadership recruitment and development services to clients in over 60 countries. They are now welcoming a new colleague to their IT team, holding a key position for their future.
About the role
As IT Solution Architect, your focus is to transfer conceptual development, or errors related to data management and reports, provided by business stakeholders, to functional and efficient solutions. You will work both on a strategic level as well as on an operative level - from being involved in strategies and architecture within the data and reports area, to driving development initiatives, continuous improvements and reassuring technical documentation. You play an important part in the data-related aspects of designing, testing, operating and improving IT services.
You will be the main point of contact and advice for MU's customized systems with regards to data flows and reporting. You have several contact areas and stakeholders, at all levels across the whole organization around the world.
You will be part of an experienced and committed IT team, consisting of ten colleagues plus external partners/vendors. It is a smaller team and collaboration is key. You will continuously be encouraged to take your own initiatives to improve yourself as well as MU.
MU has a very flexible hybrid work-model. Location for the position is Stockholm (HQ).
Is this you?
Being a small team means that your days spans from strategy planning and analysis to user support, testing and releasing developments - always in close cooperation with the team around you. MU strongly believe in teamwork, and supporting each other where needed, even if outside your immediate areas of responsibility. Therefore, it is of great importance that you like to collaborate and are flexible and open-minded.
You bring a positive, solution-oriented mindset and understand that success is just as much in maintaining the basics as it is enhancing ways of working. You have experience from working broadly and towards a variety of stakeholders. You enjoy the mix of daily operations and project-based development and are used to navigate between the two.
You have:
Some years of demonstrated IT experience, preferably from financial or data reporting background (e.g. SQL, Power BI, MIS)
Proven ability to manage IT projects / development
Experience from writing technical documentation
Understanding of reporting, data modelling and data visualization tools utilizing multiple sources of data throughout a diverse environment of information systems
Fluent English skills, written and spoken. Swedish is a big plus.
Interested to apply or to learn more?
In this recruitment, Mercuri Urval is collaborating with IDG Recruitment. If you have any questions, please contact Alexandra Tihinen, Recruitment Consultant at +46 70-447 92 24, alexandra.tihinen@foundryco.com
.
To apply, kindly do it with your CV or LinkedIn profile and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Selection and interviews are ongoing.
About Mercuri Urval
Mercuri Urval (MU) is a Swedish Leadership Acquisition and Advisory firm operating globally. Our experts provide science-based, precisely tailored, quality assured and ethical Executive Search, Leadership Assessment and Coaching services in partnership with private and public sector clients worldwide. We exist to make sure organisations outperform through diverse and sustainably successful leadership. The headquarters is in Stockholm City but our expert teams operate worldwide; wherever our clients need us, we are there.
Founded in 1967, our mission has ever since been to help leaders to succeed further and to deliver outstanding results to their organizations. With more than 50 years of experience behind us, and with our extensive global reach and sector expertise, we partner with our clients to increase the effectiveness of leadership.
Mercuri Urval work with more than 3.000 clients - across all sectors - in over 60 countries every year. As we have grown, our services have expanded to include a range of services, built to meet our clients' needs to strengthen their people's performance. Today it is clear, that securing effective leadership is one of the biggest challenges organisations face. Guided by science, we offer reliable leadership advice. Ersättning
