Product Developer H&M Women's - Regional Assortment
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Senior Product Developer to join our Regional Assortment Team at H&M. This position will be based in our Head office in Stockholm but will require some travel to India.
As a Product Developer in this position, you will play a pivotal part in the process of shaping the H&M Women's assortment for our Asian market and will tailor solutions to fit that individual customer's needs. You will define and execute both short- and long-term strategies for your category, ensuring alignment with our overall assortment goals. Leveraging your fashion intelligence, salesmanship, and commercial insight, you'll identify seasonal keys and act on emerging trends. You will continuously refine our product and component strategy to drive growth and profitability.
We are looking for someone who is a natural project leader, who will drive initiatives forward, ensuring seamless execution and effective cross-team collaboration in a fast-paced environment. You will also work alongside a talented team consisting of a product manager, planner, designer, and pattern maker, as well as collaborating closely with the wider production team. With your strong passion for product and fashion, you will be essential in creating world-class products that are on-trend and resonate with our customers.
WHO YOU ARE
Qualifications:
Experience from a similar role as Product Developer
Education in Textiles, Buying, or Product Development
Preferably a proven track record in creating products for the womenswear customer with a high fashion level
A keen eye for current fashion trends with strong fashion intelligence
A deep passion for products and product development
Extensive material knowledge
Driven, structured, and proactive in taking initiatives
Salesmanship and results-oriented
Excellent communication skills
A strong team player with a flexible attitude
Ability to identify opportunities, improvements, and efficient solutions
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
JOIN US
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, with placement in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV latest 20th of May. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with you manager before applying.) If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
