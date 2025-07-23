Product Developer H&M Move
2025-07-23
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Do you want to be a key player in creating a new and disruptive global sports brand as a Product Developer? We are looking for a Product Developer for our Women's assortment.
In this role, you will work in close collaboration with a skilled team of designers, pattern makers, planners, and the product manager. Your mission is to develop innovative products and build an assortment that drives growth and profitability, always keeping the customer at the center. You will lead developments within the Women's sports category, continuously reviewing, evaluating, and suggesting improvements for our core product lines, which include tops, sports bras and jackets.
As a Product Developer, you will lead cross-functional initiatives, ensuring seamless coordination across internal teams and efficient collaboration with our production partners. You will be responsible for translating our visual and strategic goals into a world-class assortment that sets the standard in the sports segment. Your role is pivotal in shaping the future of our products by integrating market trends, technical innovation, and sustainability into every phase of development.
Join us and help drive our vision of delivering outstanding sports products that inspire and empower our customers around the globe.
WHO YOU ARE
Qualifications:
Degree within textile, buying, retail business
Minimum one year experience as a Buyer/ Product developer
Preferably have previous experience from product development of sportswear
Have a passion for products and product development with a focus on Sport and the Women customer and an eye for details
Broad experience of materials and trims
Have an eye for current fashion and trends
Driven, structured and able to take initiative
Salesmanship and commercial thinking
Flexible mindset with the ability to see the bigger picture, short- and long-term goals
Strong organizing and prioritizing skills
A true team player and great communicator
Result-oriented and growth mindset
See possibilities, improvements and simple solutions
WHO WE ARE
H&M Move are here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratizing sports. We provide a wide range of activewear across several categories that are fashionable, functional, and incredible value for our customers.
At H&M Move we are brave. We dare to reimagine and try new things. We want all our team members to feel that they belong. We welcome all new mindsets and cultures with the belief that different perspectives will make us successful. We have a true passion for our teams, brand, and products. We are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us. Learn more about H&M Move here.
JOIN US
This is permanent employment, based in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your application including CV at the latest 11 August 2025. For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying. If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits:
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Application deadline: 2025-08-11
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9435495