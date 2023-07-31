Product Developer BI to Nederman
Are you a solutions-oriented innovator interested in adding value to Nederman? We are looking for a new colleague to join our team and be a part of developing excellent global BI-solutions that helps drive the business forward. You will get the chance to work in an agile environment and bridging the gap between business problems and technology solutions. Welcome with your application!
WE OFFER
At Nederman, you are part of a fast-growing international company with sustainability at its core. Regardless of your role, your work will contribute to efficient production, environmental benefits, and safer workplaces all over the world. Our culture is characterized by employees who care for each other, the planet, and have the courage to act. We value continuous learning and can offer you extensive opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge through our global training platform. At our headquarters in Helsingborg, we're currently in an exciting phase as we're planning a move to new world-class facilities in 2024.
YOU WILL
As our new Product Developer BI, you will be part of a highly competent Business Systems group based in our global headquarters in Helsingborg. Working with Enterprise BI, you will collaborate closely with the business to define, design, and realize the best global BI solutions - thereby playing a vital role in Nederman's continued digitalization journey.
Your main tasks will be to gather and facilitate the definition of business requirements, drive solution specifications and build solutions together with internal and external resources. Vital components within this area are TimeXtender, Microsoft Azure Analytics platform, Power BI and SQL Server. Furthermore, you will:
• Participate in various projects within Enterprise BI
• Evaluate and analyze business demands and identify opportunities for improvement and innovation
• Implement Analytics Products based on TimeXtender and Power BI
• Work broadly across the organization with many stakeholders
YOU ARE
We believe that you thrive in a change-oriented organization and possess a strong inner drive. Furthermore, you are a self- motivated team player who brings a positive, co-operative and knowledge-sharing attitude. You are communicative, responsive and like to work with a customer and goal focus. You also have good critical thinking skills, a continuous learning mindset and a strong sense of quality. To be successful in this position, you need to be used to working in a global environment. We also expect you to have excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
You need solid analytical and communication skills to understand business needs, and excellent technical skills to develop and deliver the best solutions. We expect that your skillset includes some years of experience of developing Business Intelligence solutions, preferably based on the Microsoft Stack, including SQL Server and Power BI. Experience of other stacks or BI-tools could also be interesting, as long as you have knowledge of SQL and ETL. Good understanding of business analysis techniques and processes is also needed. Experience from .Net, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks is considered meritorious.
