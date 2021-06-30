Product Developer - Happy Socks AB - Logistikjobb i Stockholm

Happy Socks AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm2021-06-30Happy Socks' mission is to make the world a more creative and colorful place, and you only have to spend a few minutes with us to realize how seriously we take it! In fact, our fun, positive approach is probably the reason we've seen such amazing growth over the past couple of years.We're now looking for a Product Developer to have the overall responsibility for securing the execution of new collections from sketch to approved sample. You'll be working at our HQ in Stockholm and will be part of a fun-loving and driven multicultural company of around 180 people from over 25 countries.Tasks & ResponsibilitiesParticipate in the development of new product linesManage initial price indications for new products or materialsSecure that products, labels, artworks and other components are developed in accordance with business standards and timeline at the most suitable supplier/sSecure efficient sampling processes for all your collections, mitigating potential risks and issues together with suppliers and production office colleaguesSecure that quality level is as per business standard by securing wash- and wear tests as well as deciding through risk assessment which products need additional 3rd party testingManage development of quality or other product improvementsSecure product specifications and sample comments are updated and correct, ensuring smooth handover to the suppliers and production office colleaguesEnsure article administration in PLMManage sales book coordination and proofing on your assigned product group.You analyze past seasons and future assortment strategy to set relevant goals and targets for developing capabilities or identifying sourcing needs in line with long term assortment strategyDrive continuous innovation within your product groupsParticipate in yearly supplier performance evaluations, giving input on R&D capabilities, sample precision, service level, collaboration and development opportunities considering your product groupsRequirements & Skills3+ years experience from working as an Assistant Product Developer, or similarDegree in textile engineering, textile management or similarFluent in English, both spoken and writtenYou have a happy-get-it-done attitude where you don't hesitate to jump in where it's needed - from high to low. You love working in a fast-paced environment where you get to collaborate with a lot of different stakeholders. Your strong analytical, organizational and time management skills ensures that you secure set priorities and meet deadlines.Most importantly, you have the personality to fit a somewhat crazy, fun work environment where we believe in color and playfulness, a place where you can expect the unexpected and you are a source of creative weirdness.Interested, and fitting into this profile? We would love to hear from you as soon as possible since we're going through applications continually!2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-11Happy Socks AB5839580