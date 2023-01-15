Product Designer for Ledigajobb.se
2023-01-15
Noor is an expansive and engaged workplace that preserves your well-being and potential. You will be integrated early into a fast-growing company, consisting of an open, warm, and welcoming team where you get to influence the development of Ledigajobb.se.
We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced product designer to join our team in Umeå. Together with the team of Ledigajobb.se, your main mission would be to use your skills in UX and UI design to reduce barriers between jobseekers and recruiters.
What you'll be up to:Responsible for the product's UX, UI, and interaction design.
Work closely with the product owner, engineers, and marketers to explore and define customer problems and work with finding thoughtful solutions for a broad audience.
Use your strong, problem-solving mindset to find simple solutions for complex problems.
Be part of all phases of the design process including product discovery, research, prototyping, user testing, and UI design.
Be an important contributor to our product strategy by helping explore our product's future.
Take complete responsibility for every last detail, every step of the way, and by that have full ownership of your work.
Who are you
Extensive proven experience working on digital products, both with mobile and web applications with a good sense of interaction design in a complex product.
You are an effective communicator for explaining the vision, strategy, and decisions of your design solutions.
You are comfortable managing feedback from many different sources and have experience involving relevant people in your process through workshops or similar situations.
You have experience working with or creating design systems and maintaining design system libraries.
You can prioritize when to optimize for speed and when to seek quality and details.
WE OFFER
We offer you a working environment that promotes ambition and creativity where you will have the possibility to influence and structure our internal work process. Because change and development are a crucial part of our company's culture, the position can develop and change depending on your wishes and desires. This is a vital role for our business and a great opportunity for anyone looking for a chance to have an impact.
We're convinced that your health and well-being are crucial to your performance. Because of that, you will have flexible working hours, one week of extra vacation, and 5000 SEK in healthcare allowance.
ACCESS: According to the agreement.
JOB TYPE: Full-time.
LOCATION: Umeå.
SELECTION: Selection is ongoing.
About Noor Jobs
Noor Jobs product, Ledigajobb.se, is one of the biggest and fastest-growing job posting sites in Sweden. We already help around 1 million users to search for and find jobs every month and are now working on reducing barriers between jobseekers and recruiters.
Noor Jobs is a start-up with a growing team of 7 people. We are also a part of the digital agency, Noor Digital which makes us a total of 40 employees with offices in Umeå, Gothenburg, Stockholm, and Malmö. Så ansöker du
