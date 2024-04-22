Product Designer For Furniture & Lighting - H&m Home
2024-04-22
Are you an experienced Furniture and Lighting Product Designer with an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong eye for timeless and qualitative H&M HOME products? Are creative and commercial opportunities something that thrills you? Do you want to be a part of a dynamic and fast paced team? We are looking for a driven and creative Product Designer to our Furniture & Lighting assortment team in a permanent role at our head office in Stockholm.
In this role as Product Designer you are a key player in creating our on trend and commercially driven H&M HOME collection with focus on Furniture and Lighting products.
The role includes:
Set short- and long-term design strategy, vision and goals for the collection together Collection manager
Be responsible for analyzing and identifying future trends and key products for your product category in line with H&M HOME brand aesthetics and goals
Communicate ideas, sketches and information for product design with production offices and suppliers globally
Drive product development, check and approve samples together with Product developer to achieve the best products for our customers
You bring your strong passion for fashionable interior to the table and drive your vision with an entrepreneurial spirit always seeking new business opportunities.
Trend and production travels
Qualifications
You share our passion for Furniture and Lighting interior and have a strong entrepreneurial spirit with drive and great interpersonal skills. You are motivated by working at a high pace in a creative and commercial environment. You must also have:
BA/MA degree in 3D Product, Interior or Industrial Design or equivalent training
Minimum 2yrs work experience from Furniture and Lighting product design or similar area/role
Broad technical and material knowledge for interior of hard goods & lighting
Excellent fast skills in Adobe Suite
3D CAD working experience, preferably Rhinoceros & Keyshot, and Adobe Photoshop
Strong illustration and drawing skills
A creative and trend visionary mindset with a strong passion for interior design
Good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to fast changes
Highly organized with strong time management
Excellent team player
Fluent in English (Swedish is not necessary)
Additional information
Does this sound like you? Apply by submitting your CV and portfolio in English, at the latest 15th May, however, we will start assessing candidates right away so please send your application as soon as possible!
Your portfolio should have an aspirational fashion & lifestyle handwriting. It must include design process, sketch book ideas, mood boards/research, CAD drawings, design development to final ideas. Please include work which is relevant for this role and suited to the H&M HOME aesthetic. This is a permanent role starting as soon as possible working on site at our head office in Stockholm.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter/email with your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. If a current employee: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M HOME is a design driven global interior brand, offering contemporary décor and home accessories for every style and room. Made to inspire, the collections merge modern design and quality with affordable prices - enabling interior lovers across the world to create a personal home. Learn more about H&M HOME here
