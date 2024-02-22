Product Designer
2024-02-22
Do you want to be part of shaping the future for healthcare? Doktor.se is looking for a Designer to join our exciting growth journey. At Doktor.se we are on a mission to create an outstanding digi-physical health care experience for our patients, as well as a health care system that is efficient and accessible for everyone.
As an designer at Doktor.se, you'll enjoy
At Doktor.se you will develop brand new features as well as improve and optimize our existing services. We mostly work within the Swedish market, but we also maintain some core services which are used in multiple markets around the world. In this role you will be working closely together with our current Product Designer, Head of Product, Business Developer, and development teams. In close cooperation with medical operations and business stakeholders you will be part of the process from identifying challenges and opportunities to designing and implementing solutions.
The main responsibilities of the position are as follows:
Understanding the business and customers to ensure we turn insights and business opportunities into new and enhanced services creating a positive impact and experience for our patients, as well as for our business
Work on the whole end-to-end design process; from wireframes and UX design, to high quality UI and visual design
Lead and conduct UX research and user testing needed to verify your solutions
Apply a data-driven approach as basis for designs, i.e. tracking analytics of user behaviours in web and apps
Managing and project leading specific product development initiatives from idea, gathering requirements, and understanding business needs, to design and implementation
We value your personality and passion!
We believe that you are able to drive design and build trustful relationships. You have experience from working in an agile environment where besides being a great team player, you embrace flexibility and drive. You enjoy focusing on the big picture to meet business goals as well as working hands on dive and explain design details. You feel comfortable in organizing your own work, being proactive and reprioritizing tasks based on deadlines and business goals. An ability to see opportunities and needs, leads you to taking own initiatives.
Additionally, we're seeking someone who has:
3+ years work experience of a similar role as a product designer and in a cross-functional agile team
A relevant university degree or similar in the field of design
Strong record of creating intuitive user interfaces for iOS and Android applications as well as for websites
Experience working with hypothesis and data driven design approach with eg. A/B testing or user research
Proficiency in using Figma, from early sketches to pixel-perfect designs ready for implementation
Experience working with Design Systems, both creating new components and maintaining existing ones
Strong skills in Visual design (that you can prove with your portfolio)
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English
Experience with or from the Swedish healthcare system is a big plus
We offer you
With us, you get a workplace to grow, phenomenal colleagues, and the opportunity to be part of a growing healthcare group with many points of contact. Together, we create a delightful team spirit, a strong sense of community, and a robust culture!
We also offer you:
Collective agreement (ofc!)
Occupational pension (ofc!)
Wellness allowance (ofc!)
Breakfast every monday
More practical details
The desired start is as soon as possible, but of course, we take into consideration your notice period and preferences
The position is a full-time permanent employment with an initial probationary period
Your placement will be at Sveavägen 63, close to a wide range of lunch restaurants and outdoor seating areas
We have a hybrid work from home policy, flexible remote on Tuesdays and Fridays
We offer no Visa Sponsorships
No Consultants. No Recruiters
The recruitment process: We are meeting applicants on an ongoing basis. If your profile matches what we are looking for, we will reach out to you as soon as possible. We review the applications on an ongoing basis.
If this describes you, then you know what to do! We look forward to receiving your application.
