Product Designer
2023-09-06
Najell designs and sells products for urban parents. Our biggest product categories include baby carriers, baby nests and footmuffs. Here at Najell you get the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing brand. Our turnover has increased with around 100% the last couple of years and we intend to keep this up. Are you interested in being part of our design team?
Are You the One?
Najell is looking for a creative and driven Product Designer with to join our design team. As one of our product designers you will work with creating new products to our growing range, as well as updates on existing products. The position will be placed in Najell's HQ in an inspiring office in central Lund.
You are expected to have:
Experience and/or higher education in product design.
To be self-motivated, takes responsibility and thrives in a high working pace with many parallel projects at the same time, also used to working against deadlines.
Works seamlessly in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop).
Work seamlessly with 3D modeling in Solid Works/Fusion 360.
Great knowledge of textile material and products in textile.
Experience from the clothing industry is meriting.
Job Description
Create new products and continuously update existing products.
Co-create colors and patterns on our products together with the rest of the design team.
Together with the team, analyze trends for colors, patterns, shapes and news from the industry.
Work with safety standards and make sure our products meets the requirements.
Communicate and order material from our international suppliers together with our buying.
Coordinate internally with colleagues in the different teams and help out where help is needed.
We Offer
We are a tight knitted team that works hard to reach our goals. We all contribute individually within our roles within marketing, product development and sales but there is a strong will to help each other out cross border and work together. This makes us stronger than most teams and also makes us more successful and have more fun together. Since we are growing we also see that there is a big opportunity for the right person to grow into new roles in the future. We create our own success.
Is it you that we are looking for?
Application
Click "sök tjänst" to apply and upload your CV and a personal letter. We want to learn more about you and what would make you a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so don't wait with your application.
Any questions? Please contact Monique Holmqvist, monique@najell.com
About Us
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for urban parents. We are based in Lund in southern Sweden where our international team strives to improve and to create great products with parents and babies in mind. Read more and about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Så ansöker du
