Product Design Lead - Casino
Gears Of Leo AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-17
ABOUT THE ROLE
LeoVegas is a subsidiary of the global entertainment company MGM Resorts International focused on creating some of the most innovative sports betting and igaming experiences in the world. We are looking for a Product Design Lead to join our Casino team as we prepare to launch the next phase of our product.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Lead and mentor a team of 2-3 Product Designers fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment.
Own the end-to-end design process for Casino and Live Casino experiences by deeply understanding user needs, business impact and overall product strategy.
Care deeply about design principles and information architecture to make data and information more clear.
Drive and communicate design strategy with rationale to partners while keeping in mind the holistic experience.
Collaborate with a dedicated team (Product Managers, Product Owners, QA, Engineers, and other designers) to design and deliver exceptional user experiences.
This is a blended role, with people-manager responsibility, and hands-on design work.
If you are passionate about making data-driven decisions, implementing innovative features, and leading improvements for intuitive, user-friendly solutions, and are excited about leading and mentoring a team of talented designers, then this is the role for you!
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:
Essential skills:
A minimum of 6 years of experience as a UX/UI/Product Designer, with at least 2 years of experience in a lead or mentoring role.
Proven experience in leading and managing a team of designers.
Strong understanding of design principles, user experience methodologies, and interaction design best practices.
Advanced experience with design tools like Figma.
Ability to produce a great range of UX/UI concepts, as well as go deep to identify edge cases.
Loves to discuss design in group settings, participate in design critiques and reviews.
Experienced in conducting workshops and co-creation sessions.
Self-motivated and able to efficiently run with a project without close supervision.
Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.
Excellent communication skills in English
Nice to have skills:
Experience working with design systems and tooling.
Knowledge of sports betting and/or iGaming industry.
Experience working with international teams and markets.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please
