Product Design Intern
SensoryWind AB / Grafiska jobb / Lund Visa alla grafiska jobb i Lund
2025-09-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SensoryWind AB i Lund
About SensoryWind
SensoryWind is a Lund-based startup developing a nature-inspired airflow system for indoor fitness. Our smart fan technology creates speed-responsive airflow for cycling and other cardio workouts, simulating the feeling of biking outdoors. The goal is to improve comfort, reduce heat stress, and make indoor training more engaging - benefiting everyone from everyday gym users to seniors and athletes.We're looking for an industrial design / product design intern to help us take our current product to the next level. The focus of this internship is on detailed design and iteration - making sure the product is robust, user-friendly, and ready for wider adoption.
What you'll do:
Visit Gerdahallen (Lund) regularly to check product performance and gather user feedback.
Work on detailed design improvements for our existing prototype (e.g. durability, usability, manufacturability).
Use SolidWorks or similar 3D modeling tools to refine parts and assemblies.
Apply 3D printing and hands-on prototyping to test and validate design updates quickly.
Collaborate with our team to balance user insights, technical feasibility, and product vision.
What you'll bring:
Solid skills in 3D modeling (SolidWorks or similar).
Experience with 3D printing / prototyping workflows.
An eye for practical design details - you care about how things actually work in the real world.
Interest in human-centered product development.
Based in Lund or nearby, with flexibility to visit the gym frequently.
Practical details:
This is currently an unpaid internship.
If you are on a job-seeking visa in Sweden, we can support your application for compensation through Arbetsförmedlingen.
What you'll gain:
Hands-on experience in turning a prototype into a market-ready product.
Direct exposure to startup product development in a real user environment.
The chance to make an impact on how people experience fitness indoors. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19
E-post: feiyu-wu@sensorywind.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SensoryWind AB
(org.nr 559477-7822)
Ole Römers väg 1 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
VentureLab Kontakt
CEO
FEIYU WU feiyu-wu@sensorywind.com 0724438928 Jobbnummer
9517192