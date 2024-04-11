Product Cybersecurity Officer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Team
Our team, "Product Cybersecurity Management System (PCSMS)" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity governance and posture along all teams within Volvo Group Truck Technology (GTT).
In this work you will get opportunity to work with latest cybersecurity solution according to state of the art and collaborate with experts within this domain.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
• Coordinate and work of Cybersecurity type approval with technical services.
• Coordinate and summarize argumentation for external CSMS and R155 audit with technical services
• Clarify project KPI for every gates and milestones as well as collaborate with Epic Owners for monitoring of project contents and status of the cybersecurity works.
• Continuous Improvement of the needed instruction and guidelines to perform Cybersecurity works based on the audits and regulatory landscape
• Create and provide training on application of the PCSMS
• Enable a good cybersecurity culture
• Risk management and reporting of the consolidated risk for the complete vehicle
• Contribute to activities within Partnerships & Collaborations with external partners and suppliers.
• Acting as PRCO (summarize product changes relevant for potential extension as well as editing the documents for type approval extension process)
• Provide input/cybersecurity requirement for adaptation of cybersecurity related development tools
• Support development teams for:
o Performing correct activities as described by CSMS
o Tailoring of the PCS plan
Who are you!
As a person, you have a holistic view, broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Required qualifications:
• BSc. or MSc. in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
• Documented 2-10 years of experience in at least one of these areas:
o Enterprise architecture with experience in automotive development tools
o System engineer who worked with cybersecurity requirement and system design
o Project management within cybersecurity
o Development of automotive cybersecurity governance and management system
• Excellent knowledge within ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155
• Knowledge of automotive embedded solutions development
• Familiar with cybersecurity risk management
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6734-42402814". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree 031-66 60 00 Jobbnummer
8604388