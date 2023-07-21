Procurement Manager Decentral Category management(DCM)
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2023-07-21
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Vattenfall's customers base is growing year by year in all our markets both in more traditional commodity sales as in decentralized energy solutions like e-mobility , solar, batteries and heat pumps Vattenfall is determined to build a leading position in these new business areas.
Technological lead, time to market and cost competitiveness are absolutely crucial for Vattenfall to succeed in this area, and to achieve that we heavily rely on building up a well-functioning and agile supply chain as well as building and strengthening strategic relationships with a number of critical suppliers.
We are therefore looking for the right person to lead, coordinate and set up our procurement activities in this specific area.
In this role you will report to Procurement Director Customer and Energy solution and liaise with the Manager Central Category Management.
Qualifications
Your role & responsibilities
As Procurement manager DCM within Vattenfall, you will have a significant impact on Vattenfall realising its transition to a more sustainable energy portfolio by securing the necessary equipment and services at best value for the company.
You will lead a team of 13-15 strategic and tactical buyers.
You will act as a central interface and key resource to the local BU management of the BA C & S in all regions ensuring alignment on priorities, roadmaps, local strategies and securing cross BU synergies.
You will manage and steer the spend for allocated categories , to maximize value contribution (innovation, business models) and to drive down costs effectively by taking leadership in spend transparency exercises and a promoter role to overcome organizational or mind-set barriers to effective cross-functional and cross-border cooperation
You will be steering sourcing professionals, doing quality assurance and steering on spend compliance.
You will define sourcing strategies for categories in scope regarding value creation & saving potentials, standardization of specifications, new sourcing channels, supplier development and innovation.
You will ensure an efficient and effective collaboration with the Central Category Management team for overlapping activities.
Professional and personal characteristics
You have a thorough understanding and extensive experience of Strategic Sourcing with a university degree, ideally in either an engineering discipline or business administration. An MBA is advantageous but not a pre-requisite. A post-graduate professional qualification in Business or Supply Chain is desirable. Required is at least 5 years of managerial experience from working in a large complexed international organization. You are able to handle internal and external interfaces and stakeholders effectively through delegation, follow up and trust. You possess strong communication skills in English, both verbally and in written.
Next to this you
Have a good understanding of people and culture, and enjoy working across multiple business functions and locations.
have a strong knowledge and experience in the area of Category management and in solving strategic issues / problems and strategy development.
a high sense of responsibility and will to outperform and set new grounds.
Have superior communications skills and stakeholder management capabilities; you are able to engage, inspire and influence senior executives and leaders within and outside Vattenfall.
Have the ability to persistently lead change throughout complex organizations on a global scale. Proven track record in strengthening and streamlining fragmented (procurement / business) operations
Have understanding of demand customer needs, grasp quickly fundamental economic drivers and key risks along the whole supply chain and help to transfer them into relevant commercial supply chain strategies
Have good judgment for decision making taking responsibility for and being focused on delivery of results. You have courage and drive to make changes happen as well as to take significant financial decisions.
Have the ability to influence and persuade others across a complex and multi-country/divisional organisation while applying the patience needed to navigate within a matrix organisation with historically strong national/regional set-up.
stimulate new thinking in a palatable, positive and non-threatening fashion. Takes a broad business perspective and is willing to speak up
Have a good track record when it comes to leadership and making an impact, where you have a personal interest in developing yourself, your people and team. You give feedback and ask for feedback in return.
work in accordance with the leadership focus areas of Vattenfall where you will excel in connecting people, accelerating learning and driving innovation.
demonstrate a high level of integrity, work transparently and you create trust.
Additional Information
Location
Flexible - Candidate should be willing to travel 20-30 % of her/his time.
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, August 31th 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
7979613