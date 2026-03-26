Procurement Category Specialist Logistics North Emea
DS Smith Packaging Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DS Smith Packaging Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Mariestad
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team as Logistics Procurement Specialist for North EMEA!
About the role
DS Smith is seeking a Logistics Procurement Specialist to lead procurement activities for transport and warehousing across North EMEA, covering Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. This is a key role within our Logistics Category Team, responsible for shaping and implementing strategies that deliver a competitive and sustainable supply base aligned with our business goals for growth, innovation, and ESG commitments.
In this position, you will manage an annual logistics spend of approximately EUR 37 million and work closely with senior stakeholders to develop and execute multi-year category strategies. You will lead complex negotiations, manage supplier relationships, and drive transformational change across the procurement function. Your work will focus on creating value through cost optimization, innovation, and sustainability, while ensuring compliance with health and safety standards and mitigating supplier risk.
The role reports to Head of Group Logistics Procurement and will be based out of one of our Swedish offices with hybrid option. Travels to other countries are expected in this position.
About You
We are looking for someone with strong procurement expertise in logistics and a proven ability to deliver results in a dynamic, matrix environment. You should have experience in defining and implementing category strategies, leading change, and managing large-scale sourcing and contracting processes.
Strong analytical skills, commercial acumen, and the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels are essential. Fluency in English and Swedish is required, and knowledge of another Nordic or Baltic language is an advantage.
Ideally, you will have a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience, professional procurement qualifications, and at least five years of relevant experience.
Familiarity with the manufacturing industry is desirable. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and a track record of delivering savings and value through strategic procurement initiatives are expected.
If you are ready to make an impact and help shape the future of logistics procurement at DS Smith, we would love to hear from you!
Fair recruitment in DS Smith
Don't meet every single requirement? At DS Smith, we are proud to recruit across a wide range of candidates. We are thriving for being a diverse workplace where everyone can realize their potential. We see equality and diversity as a strength. Thus, we hope that
you will apply for the position even if you do not necessarily meet all the requirements.
About us
DS Smith is part of International Paper and consists of approximately 70,000 employees worldwide. Our offering consists of developing corrugated packaging solutions, both customized and standard sizes. In addition, we provide a range of complementary packaging, e.g. void-fill materials, edge protection and sealing, in order to provide customized and climate-smart solutions as needed. DS Smith focuses on realizing the potential of our employees every day, and you will have nearly endless opportunities for independent prioritization of your daily work in a good work environment with colleagues of all ages and nationalities. Like all DS Smith colleagues, we are proud of the opportunity to make a sustainable difference in a market-leading company. Read more at https://www.dssmith.com
Further information
This is a permanent position with placement at one of our Swedish sites, with around 30% travel to local and North EMEA sites to be expected.
If you have questions about the role, please reach out to Head of Group Logistics Procurement, Matthew Harris: matthew.harris@dssmith.com
Contact our recruitment team at north.emea.careers@dssmith.com
for questions regarding the process and your application. Please note that we do not accept applications via email. We use digital screening questions and work psychological assessments as selection tools for fair and unbiased recruitment.
Start date as soon as possible.
Please apply with your CV in English.
Warmly welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ds Smith Packaging Sweden AB
(org.nr 556036-8507) Arbetsplats
DS Smith Packaging Förpackningsservice Västra Frölunda Jobbnummer
9821849